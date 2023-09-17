A weekly summary of City projects or encroachment permits issued by the City of Yuma affecting busy streets.
City Projects
North End pavement replacement project
A contractor working for the City will remove and replace street pavement, water lines, and ADA-standard sidewalk ramps on various streets in northern Yuma, roughly between Avenue A and 4th Avenue. Reconstruction work will take place on east-west roadways Colorado Street and 2nd Street, and on north-south roadways including 5th, 6th, 7th, 8th, 9th and 10th avenues. Local streets will be closed to through traffic, but access will be maintained for residents who live in the closed section. Detours will be available via 1st Street and 3rd Street. This project is expected to conclude in summer 2024.
Work is currently taking place on 8th Avenue from 2nd Street to 4th Street; 2nd Street from 5th Avenue to 9th Avenue
32nd Street, Avenue B to Avenue C
A contractor for the City of Yuma is removing and replacing 32nd Street pavement between Avenue B and Avenue C and installing a new streetlight at 32nd Street and 28th Drive. The road is closed to traffic. Detour using 28th Street or 40th Street. The project is expected to be complete in early October.
Avenue C, 16th Street to 18th Street
The water transmission line has been constructed under Avenue C between 16th Street and 18th Street, the surface has been replaced and roads are open to all traffic. Work may continue on “punch-list” items in isolated areas, with full project completion by October.
City Street Maintenance
City Street Maintenance operations for the week of Sept. 18 to Sept. 22 will take place in the following areas:
Concrete Sidewalk Repair
• Castle View
• Timmons Addition
• Suncrest subdivision
Street Asphalt Patching
• Mesa Heights
Street Asphalt Grinding
• Tamarack, Units 5-7
Other utility projects and encroachment permits
Interstate 8, 4th Avenue to 16th Street (Caltrans)
Caltrans is refurbishing the Interstate 8 bridge over the Colorado River, affecting traffic between 4th Avenue and 16th Street until September. Traffic will be reduced to a single lane in each span during the course of this project, with complete overnight closures during specific phases. During the overnight closures, detour using 4th Avenue and 16th Street. Message boards will indicate the precise dates of the overnight closures. Some sections of the driveway and parking lot of Gateway Park are closed to stage construction, as is a section of the pathway between Gateway Park and the East Wetlands. Current estimate for completion is mid-October.
Avenue A, Parkview to 28th Street (Yuma County)
A contractor working for Yuma County is working on the Smucker Park flood control basin, which will at times affect Avenue A between Parkview Loop and 28th Street. The sidewalk on the west side of Avenue A is closed. Motorists on Avenue A should be aware of trucks entering and exiting the roadway on the north side of the park.
Later phases of work will include lane restrictions on Avenue A and a closure at Westridge, currently anticipated for early 2024. Message boards will be activated 72 hours prior to any such closure.
Fiber optic installations (Allo)
Communications line installations will take place in areas designated for utility easements within the City limits and surrounding vicinity in the following areas:
• Avenue B, 5th to 8th streets
• Avenue B, 16th Street
• Avenue B, 26th to 32nd Streets
• 20th Street and 24th Drive
• 32nd Street and 4th Avenue
• 32nd Street and Avenue D
• Pacific Avenue and 24th Street
• 32nd Street, Big Curve area
• 16th Street and Redondo Center Drive
• 45th Avenue
• Avenue 9E, 30th Place
Maiden Lane, Main Street between 1st Street and 2nd Street (Yuma County)
Through late October, a contractor will be conducting demolition work and right of way utility work. The project will prompt road closure of Maiden Lane between 1st Street and 2nd Street, and the closure of 2nd Street between Main and Maiden. Traffic control will be in place for detour route. Drivers are advised to drive with caution. Access commercial parking lots via Gila Street.
Before late September, utility pothole work for this project will take place on Main Street for four days, causing additional restrictions and delays.
32nd Street, Avenue B to 21st Drive (Southwest Gas)
Southwest Gas crews will conduct gas line replacement work at various locations of 32nd Street between Avenue B and 21st Drive. Work will prompt a lane shift, and reduced speed limit of 25 mph. Work is anticipated to be completed by late December. This project has been restricted to night work between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m.
Avenue A, 7th Street to 32nd Street (APS)
Beginning as soon as July 11, APS will replace wooden poles with steel poles at various locations along Avenue A, prompting temporary lane shifts around work zones. This 5-day project should be complete by mid-October.
32nd Street, Avenue 3E (Southwest Gas)
Through late September, Southwest Gas crews will conduct gas line valve maintenance work at 32nd Street and Avenue 3E. Work will prompt lane shifts and turn lane closures at the intersection.
32nd Street, Avenue 8E (Spectrum)
Through late September, Spectrum will conduct trench work to install conduit and equipment at the southwest corner of 32nd Street and Avenue 8E. Work will prompt right turn lane closure from eastbound 32nd Street, and a right lane closure of the southbound I-8 offramp where it intersects with 32nd Street.
32nd Street, Avenue 8E (Southwest Gas)
Through mid-November, Southwest Gas crews will replace gas lines for construction at Midpointe Plaza at 32nd Street and Avenue 8E. Work will prompt outside lane closures.
4th Avenue, 24th Street to Catalina (Century Link)
Sept. 22-29, Century Link’s contractor will work on a line along 4th Avenue between 24th Street and Catalina Drive, prompting isolated right-lane closures on southbound 4th Avenue.
Avenue 2-1/2E, 32nd Street to Palo Verde (private)
As part of a 185-day private construction project, the contractor will install a fire line and domestic waterline, requiring a full closure of Avenue 2-1/2E between 32nd Street and Palo Verde Street through Sept. 15. Be aware of signs and traffic control devices indicating when the closure is in effect, and detour using Pacific Avenue or Avenue 3E.
1st Street, 12th Avenue (SW Gas)
Southwest Gas will repair damaged pipe, restricting the right westbound lane of 1st Street between the West Main Canal and 13th Avenue. Work should complete by mid-October.
Madison Avenue, 2nd Street to 3rd Street (contractor)
A contractor will install new sewer laterals, requiring the closure of Madison Avenue between 2nd Street and 3rd Street the week of Sept. 11-16.
16th Street, 1st Avenue to 4th Avenue (Spectrum)
Mid-September to mid-October, Spectrum will place new equipment along 16th Street between 1st Avenue and 4th Avenue, including at the intersection of 4th Avenue and 16th Street. This work will require lane closures on 16th Street and at each intersection at different times. Work will only take place between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m.
Sunridge Drive, 16th Street to 17th Street (contractor)
Water and fire line service installation to th incoming Residence Inn will require a 3-day closure of Sunridge Drive between 16th Street and 17th Street. Detour using 17th Street to Pacific Avenue.
16th Street, Pacific Avenue (Century Link)
Telephone line repair work will cause lane closures at the southeast corner of 16th Street and Pacific Avenue between Sept. 11 and Dec. 11.
Gila Ridge Road, Avenue 3E (contractor)
Utility and road work on a new truck stop will cause lane shifts on Gila Ridge Road west of Avenue 3E through mid-December.
16th Street, Maple to Arizona (contractor)
Sewer pipe replacement in front of Wendy’s will require a partial lane closure of eastbound 16th Street between Maple Avenue and Arizona Avenue Sept. 18-22.
16th Street, 14th Avenue (SW Gas)
Gas line valve maintenance will create a westbound lane closure of 16th Street between 14th Avenue and El Paseo Real. Closure will only be in effect when work zone is active. Work should be complete by the end of October.
16th Street, 14th Avenue (SW Gas)
Gas line valve maintenance will create a southbound lane closure of Avenue B at 23rd Street. Closure will only be in effect when work zone is active. Work should be complete by the end of October.