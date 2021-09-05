A weekly list of City projects or encroachment permits issued by the City of Yuma affecting busy streets.
City Projects
2nd Avenue, 8th Street to 13th Street
A contractor working for the City is reconstructing 2nd Avenue between 8th Street and 13th Street. Work includes replacing the existing asphalt, installing new water services and improving curbs, gutters and sidewalks.
2nd Avenue is closed to all through traffic between 8th Street and 13th Street, with detours available for residential and business access.
24th Street, Ridgeview Drive
The City of Yuma will relocate a traffic signal pole at the northeast corner of 24th Street and Ridgeview Drive Sept. 10-17. Lane restrictions are expected.
City Street Maintenance
City Street Maintenance operations for the week of Sept. 7-10 will take place in the following areas.
Street Crack Sealing
• Avenue C from 24th Street to 16th Street.
• Sierra Sunset, between 16th Street to 18th Street from 45th Avenue to 44th Avenue.
• Terrace at the View subdivision.
Street Asphalt Patching
• Virginia Drive from 28th Street to 25th Street.
• Cresta Gila Estates subdivision at Mission Street and Telegraph Street.
Sidewalk Concrete Repairs
• 1st Avenue and Madison Avenue.
• Pacific Avenue at 17th Street.
Street Lane Pre-striping
• Avenue 9E from 24th Street to 28th Street.
Other utility projects and encroachment permits
Catalina Drive, Country Club Drive (private)
Lane restrictions will take place near Catalina Drive and Country Club Drive for driveway, sidewalk and curb work. This is part of a larger private development project to be completed by late September.
Pacific Avenue, Palo Verde Street (Century Link)
Century Link is accessing manholes for splicing. Work will prompt lane restrictions along Palo Verde Street at Pacific Avenue and reduced speed limit of 35 mph. Work may be completed by late September.
24th Street, Mary Avenue (Century Link)
Century Link will access manholes for line maintenance work that will prompt lane restrictions along 24th Street and Mary Avenue. Work should be completed by late September.
16th Street, Avenue B (Century Link)
Century Link will perform communication line work that will prompt lane restrictions along 16th Street and Avenue B and a reduced speed limit of 25 mph. Work is anticipated to be completed by late September.
Avenue B, 8th Street (private contractor)
Through late December, crews will perform underground utility work along Avenue B and 8th Street. Work will prompt lane shifts and a reduced speed limit of 25 mph.
Giss Parkway, 4th Avenue to Rio Vista (Wanrack)
Through late September, crews will install conduit and fiber optic along Giss Parkway from 4th Avenue east to 7th Street and then to Rio Vista Drive. Work will prompt lane restrictions on eastbound Giss Parkway and reduced speed limit of 25 mph.
Araby Road, 24th Street (Southwest Gas)
Southwest Gas will replace a gas line along 24th Street and Araby Road. Work in the area will require lane restrictions through late December.
14th Avenue, 22nd Street, Parkway, Ridgeview (Southwest Gas)
Southwest Gas will conduct underground line replacement work in the Vista Del Valle area that will impact sections of 14th Avenue, Parkway Drive and Ridgeview Drive through late September.
Avenue B, 23rd Street to 24th Street (Southwest Gas)
Southwest Gas will conduct valve maintenance, closing the right southbound lane of Avenue B between 23rd Street and 24th Street. Work hours will be between 6 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Specific date of work will occur between Aug. 23 and Sept. 30.
Avenue B, 8th Street (APS)
The week of Aug. 30 through Sept. 3, APS will conduct work on a pole on Avenue B south of 8th Street. The right northbound lane of Avenue B will be closed in a small work area south of 8th Place during work.
16th Street, Yuma Palms and Rio Vista areas (Century Link)
Century Link will perform communication line work in a number of areas in the vicinity of Yuma Palms and Rio Vista. Temporary lane closures may be possible in the following isolated locations:
• 1700 block of Sunridge Drive.
• East of Sunridge Drive at 16th Street.
• Southeast corner of Castle Dome Avenue and Yuma Palms Parkway.
• Northwest corner of Rio Vista and 7th Street.
• Northwest corner of Castle Dome Avenue and 12th Street.
• Avenue 3E, Palo Verde Street (Century Link)
Through late December, Century Link will perform communication line work that will prompt lane restrictions along Avenue 3E and Palo Verde Street.
Avenue 3E, 32nd Street (Southwest Gas)
Southwest Gas will conduct valve maintenance. Work will prompt lane shifts along Avenue 3Eand 32nd Street and reduced speed limit of 25 mph. Work is anticipated to be completed by late September.
Desert Springs Drive (Yuma County)
Through Sept. 17, road construction work will prompt full road closures at Desert Springs Drive in the following locations:
Desert Springs Drive and S. Ocotillo Lane.
South Cardinal Lane.
Hummingbird Lane.
South Desert Air Boulevard.