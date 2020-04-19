A weekly list of city projects or encroachment permits issued by the City of Yuma affecting busy streets.
CITY PROJECTS
Castle Dome Avenue at 8th Street/Giss Parkway
The intersection of Castle Dome Avenue with 8th Street to the east and Giss Parkway to the west is closed for reconstruction. This three-month project will convert the existing intersection into a roundabout, create access to future anticipated private development to the north and prepare the intersection for eventual improvements to 8th Street as outlined in the City’s Capital Improvement Program. A water line relocation is also part of this project. Traffic will be detoured using Rio Vista Drive between 7th Street and 9th Street.
16th Street, Avenue B to Avenue C
The reconstruction of 16th Street westbound lanes continues between Avenue B and Avenue C. Paving is projected to take place in late April, with current traffic control in place through the first week of May.
Camino Tierra and Camino Cerro
The intersection of Camino Tierra and Camino Cerro will close until early May for stormwater sewer week. Contractors will cut the street open to connect a stormwater lift station to the existing system. Local detours will be available.
21st Avenue, 7th-8th streets
Sewer line work will require the closure of 21st Avenue between 7th and 8th streets April 20-22. Local traffic can detour using 20th Avenue.
28th Street, Avenue B to 28th Drive
Tuesday through Thursday, 28th Street will be closed from Avenue B to 28th Drive to all traffic for installation of a fire service line. Detour using 32nd Street or 26th Street.
City Street Maintenance
City Street Maintenance operations for the week of April 20-24 will take place in the following areas:
Thermal Patch Crew:
• Avenue 3-1/2E from 32nd Street to 40th Street
• 40th Street from Avenue 3E to Avenue 4E
Citywide pothole maintenance
Slurry seal:
• April 19-20, Avenue 3E from Gila Ridge Road to 32nd Street
OTHER UTILITY PROJECTS, ENCROACHMENT PERMITS
Ridgeview Drive at 24th Street (gas line)
April 1 through May, gas line work requires the closure of Ridgeview Drive and/or Elks Lane north of 24th Street. This will reduce westbound 24th Street to one lane. Work will take place between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. to minimize impacts on 24th Street.
Avenue 3-1/2E, 40th Street (Century Link)
Century Link will conduct maintenance on existing communication lines. The project will require lane shifts and a reduced speed limit of 35 mph. Work may complete by mid-May.
Avenue A, 11th-16th streets (Century Link)
Century Link will be working on communications lines that will require lane shifts and reduced speed of 35 mph. Flaggers will be on site to direct traffic. Work is anticipated to be completed by mid-May.
32nd Street, 3E to South Frontage (Century Link)
Century Link is working on communication lines along 32nd Street between Avenue 3E and South Frontage Road ending at 30th Street. Work will require a reduced speed limit of 45 mph and is anticipated to be complete by the first week of May.
16th Street, avenues C to D (APS)
Beginning April, APS will remove existing poles along the north side of 16th Street. Work will require lane shifts and reduced speed of 25 mph. This project is anticipated to be completed by the beginning of July.
Arizona Avenue, 24th Street (APS)
Beginning April, APS will remove existing poles on Arizona Avenue north of 24th Street. Work will require lane shifts and reduced speed limit of 25 mph. This project is anticipated to be completed by the beginning of July.
4th Avenue, 12th Street (APS)
Beginning mid-April through May, APS will repair streetlights in the area of 4th Avenue between 11th Street and 13th Street. Work will require speed limit of 25 mph and lane shifts on 4th Avenue. 12th Street will close between 4th and 5th avenues. Detour using 10th Street or 14th Street.