City Projects
Castle Dome Avenue at 8th Street/Giss Parkway
The intersection of Castle Dome Avenue with 8th Street to the east and Giss Parkway to the west is closed for reconstruction. This three-month project will convert the existing intersection into a roundabout, create access to future anticipated private development to the north and prepare the intersection for eventual improvements to 8th Street as outlined in the City’s Capital Improvement Program. A water line relocation is also part of this project. Traffic will be detoured using Rio Vista Drive between 7th Street and 9th Street.
16th Street, Avenue B to Avenue C
The reconstruction of 16th Street westbound lanes continues in 1,000-foot work zones from Avenue B and working west toward Avenue C. At this point, a closure of the Avenue C intersection with 16th Street is anticipated in the first few days of April. The overall project is anticipated to be completed in approximately 2 months.
City Street Maintenance
City Street Maintenance operations for the week of March 16-20 will take place in the following areas:
Thermo Patch Crew:
• Citywide patching
Concrete Crew:
• 16th Street, 7th Avenue to Avenue A
• Livingston Ranch Avenue and 39th Street
Crack Seal Crew:
• 20th Street between Avenue C and Avenue D
Road Striping Crew:
• Citywide road striping will begin Monday March 16, focusing on the part of the City north of 8th Street and west of Gila Street. Work will start at 3 a.m. Monday through Friday. Please be aware of machinery, wet paint and traffic cones along the road.
Other utility projects, encroachment permits
8th Street, Avenue C to Avenue D (Yuma County)
Yuma County is reconstructing and widening 8th Street between Avenue C and Avenue D. The work includes widening the roadway to a 5-lane section with sidewalks, streetlights and drainage improvements.
Completion of the collaborative project is anticipated this winter.
Ridgeview Drive at 24th Street (gas line)
March 15-19, gas line work requires closure of Ridgeview Drive north of 24th Street. Work will take place between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. to minimize impacts on 24th Street.
Avenue 3-1/2E, 40th Street (Century Link)
Century Link will conduct maintenance on existing communication lines. The project will require lane shifts and a reduced speed limit of 35 mph. Work is anticipated to complete by mid-May.
Avenue C, Daisy to Crane (SW Gas)
From mid-February through the end of March, Southwest Gas contractors will be working on gas lines on Avenue C between Daisy Street and Crane Street. The project will require lane shifts and a reduced speed limit of 25 mph.
Avenue A, 11th-16th streets (Century Link)
Century Link will be working on communications lines that will require lane shifts and reduced speed of 35 mph. Flaggers will be on site to direct traffic. Work is anticipated to be completed by mid-May.
8th Street, Avenue B (SW Gas)
A contractor will be working on gas line project through the end of March. Lane shifts and reduced speed limits will be in place in work zones.
24th Street, Avenue C (Spectrum)
A contractor will be working on cable lines during a 2-day project that will require speed reduced to 40 mph.
32nd Street, 3E to South Frontage (Century Link)
Century Link is working on communication lines along 32nd Street between Avenue 3E and South Frontage Road ending at 30th Street. Work will require reduced speed of 45 mph and is anticipated to be completed by the first week of May.