Castle Dome Avenue at 8th Street/Giss Parkway
The intersection of Castle Dome Avenue with 8th Street to the east and Giss Parkway to the west is closed for reconstruction. This three-month project will convert the existing intersection into a roundabout, create access to future anticipated private development to the north and prepare the intersection for eventual improvements to 8th Street as outlined in the City’s Capital Improvement Program. A water line relocation is also part of this project. Traffic will be detoured using Rio Vista Drive between 7th Street and 9th Street.
16th Street, Avenue B to Avenue C
The reconstruction of 16th Street westbound lanes continues in 1,000-foot work zones from Avenue B and working west toward Avenue C. At this point, a closure of the Avenue C intersection with 16th Street is anticipated in the first few days of April. The overall project is anticipated to be completed in approximately 2 months.
1st Avenue reconstruction project
Reconstruction of 1st Avenue between 16th Street and Orange Avenue is nearing completion, with traffic control anticipated to be removed on or before March 10. Crews will return for lane striping in several weeks.
City Street Maintenance
City Street Maintenance operations for the week of March 9-13 will take place in the following areas:
Thermo Patch Crew
• Hacienda Estates
Concrete Crew
• 16th Street – from 7th Avenue to Avenue A
• Livingston Ranch on Livingston Ranch Avenue / 39th Street
Crack Seal Crew
• 20th Street between Avenue C and Avenue D
Road Striping Crew
Citywide road striping will begin Monday March 9, focusing on the part of the City north of 8th Street and west of Gila Street. Work is scheduled for 3 a.m. start times Monday through Friday. Please be aware of machinery, wet paint and traffic cones along the road.
Other utility projects and encroachment permits
8th Street, Avenue C to Avenue D (Yuma County)
Yuma County is reconstructing and widening 8th Street between Avenue C and Avenue D. The work includes widening the roadway to a 5-lane section with sidewalks, streetlights and drainage improvements.
Completion of the collaborative project is anticipated this winter.
Elks Lane at 24th Street
(gas line)
Gas line work requires closure of Elks Lane north of 24th Street, resulting in some traffic control on 24th Street. This project is expected to be completed by mid-March. Expect delays
4th Avenue at Catalina (Century Link)
Communication lines maintenance will require lane shifts on 4th Avenue and Catalina Drive. Lanes will be narrowed and speed limit reduced. This is part of a larger 60-day project that will wrap up in early March.
Avenue 3-1/2E, 40th Street (Century Link)
Century Link will conduct maintenance on existing communication lines. The project will require lane shifts and a reduced speed limit of 35 mph. Work is anticipated to complete by mid-May.
Avenue C, Daisy to Crane (SW Gas)
From mid-February through the end of March, Southwest Gas contractors will be working on gas lines on Avenue C between Daisy Street and Crane Street. The project will require lane shifts and a reduced speed limit of 25 mph.
Avenue A, 11th-16th streets (Century Link)
Century Link will be working on communications lines that will require lane shifts and reduced speed of 35 mph. Flaggers will be on site to direct traffic. Work is anticipated to be completed by mid-May.
8th Street, Avenue B (SW Gas)
A contractor will be working on gas line project through the end of March. Lane shifts and reduced speed limits will be in place in work zones.