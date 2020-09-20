A weekly list of city projects or encroachment permits issued by the City of Yuma affecting busy streets.
CITY PROJECTS
• 4th Avenue, 3rd-4th streets
• 24th Street, Pacific Avenue to 2-1/2E
CITY STREET MAINTENANCE
City street maintenance operations for the week of Sept. 21-25 will take place in the following areas:
Street asphalt patching
• Atmar subdivision section 1 and section 2
• 2100 block of 10th Avenue
• Palmcroft Estates: Ivy Lane from Holly Drive to 32nd Street; Elm Street from Oak Drive to 32nd Street; Ash Drive from Elm Street to 8th Avenue
Sidewalk concrete repairs
• 14th Avenue from west Santa Maria Way to west 19th Street (multiple locations)
• 1400 block of Hillside Place
• 1500 block of 5th Street
• 3300 block of 13th Street
Street crack sealing
• 24th Street from Pacific Avenue to Avenue 2-1/2 E
Crosswalk striping
• 1st Street and south Gila Street intersection
OTHER UTILITY PROJECTS, ENCROACHMENT PERMITS
Avenue B, 16th Street
Traffic signal lights at Avenue B and 16th Street will be temporarily turned off for intersection maintenance Sept. 30 and will be turned back on Oct. 2.
4th Avenue, 3rd Street to 4th Street
Sept. 22, city crews will apply oil sealant from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Work will require a road closure of 4th Avenue from 4th Street to 3rd Street. Traffic signs will be in place to direct to alternate routes.
Palo Verde Street, Lakin Avenue (Century Link)
Through September, Century Link will work on communication lines along Lakin Avenue. This two-month project will require lane shifts and speed limit of 25 mph.
Arizona Avenue, 16th-18th streets (Century Link)
Century Link will access communication lines. Work will require lane restrictions on Arizona Avenue between 16th Street to 18th Street with speed limit reduced to 35 mph.
8th Street, 21st Avenue (Southwest Gas)
Sometime through November, Southwest Gas will install gas lines. Traffic control will be in place, shifting lanes and reducing speed limit to 25 mph.
Avenue B, 28th Street (APS)
September through December, APS will install a new transformer and work on existing poles along the west side of Avenue B, south of 28th Street. Work will require lane restrictions.
Avenue B, 15th-20th streets (Century Link)
Through mid-October, Century Link will conduct maintenance on telephone cable lines. This three-month project will require lane shifts with 45 mph speed limit on Avenue B between 15th Street and 20th Street.
4th Avenue, Catalina Drive (Century Link)
Through early November, Century Link will work on communication lines. Work will require lane restrictions at the intersection of Catalina Drive and 4th Avenue.
8th Street, 21st Avenue (APS)
Through early November, APS will remove and replace lines along north side of 8th Street and work on an existing pole near the corner of 8th Street and 21st Avenue, and pull wire along west side of 21st Avenue. Work will require lane restrictions and speed limit of 35 mph. Proceed through the area with caution.
16th Street, 1st Avenue (Century Link)
September through October, Century Link will work on communication lines along 1st Avenue between 16th Place and 16th Street. Work will require lane restrictions and reduced speed limit of 25 mph.
Arizona Avenue, Mesquite Street (Southwest Gas)
Southwest Gas is working on gas lines. This three-month project will require lane shifts along Arizona Avenue. Completion is expected by the end of December.
Avenue B, 8th Street (Southwest Gas)
Southwest Gas is performing valve maintenance at the southeast corner of the intersection of Avenue B and 8th Street. Work will require lane restrictions and speed limit of 35 mph. Work is expected to conclude by early October.
8th Street, Castle Dome (APS)
Through early December, APS will work along the north side of 8th Street and north into new fields at Castle Dome subdivision. Completion is expected by early December.
Arizona Avenue, Country Club Drive (APS)
September through December, APS will work along the south side of Country Club Drive. Work will require lane shifts and reduced speed of 25 mph.
Avenue A, 16th Street
Through Sept. 25, a contractor will access waterlines along the southbound right turn lane of Avenue A approaching 16th Street for work on a new building on the corner, prompting lane restrictions and a reduced speed limit. Proceed through the work zone with caution.