A weekly list of city projects or encroachment permits issued by the City of Yuma affecting busy streets.
CITY PROJECTS
• 16th Street, Arizona Avenue
• Neighborhoods in the slurry seal and oil seal program
Slurry seal program
• Oct. 20-23, crews will be working at Arthur Tongeland, Palmcroft Estates, Mountain View, Westridge Estates
• Oct. 24-25, main arterials effected at 3rd Street from 4th Avenue to Avenue A, south Park Industrial District
Oil sealant program
Drivers are asked to be cautious of lane restrictions. Traffic control will be in place and detour to alternate routes.
• Oct. 19-24, Ocotillo sections 2, 3; Park West sections 1, 2, 3
• Oct. 21-22, main arterials effected at Avenue 5 ½ E from east 40th Street to the north end of city limits
CITY STREET MAINTENANCE
City street maintenance operations for the week of Oct. 19-23 will take place in the following areas:
Street asphalt patching
• East Palo Verde Street from Arizona Avenue to Pacific Avenue
• 21st Street from Avenue A to 11th Avenue
• South Park Industrial District
Sidewalk concrete repairs
• Intersection of Avenue A and 28th Street, multiple locations
• 832 W. Cactus Drive
• 2600 block of west 26th Place, multiple locations.
Crosswalk striping
• 3rd Street from 4th Avenue to Avenue A
• South Park Industrial District
• Arthur Tongeland
• Palmcroft Estates
Street lane striping
Drivers are asked to be cautious of wet paint on the roadway in the following areas:
• 3rd Street from 4th Avenue to Avenue A
• South Park Industrial District
• Palmcroft Estates
• Ocotillo sections 2, 3
• Avenue 5-1/2E from 40th Street to the north end of city limits
OTHER UTILITY PROJECTS, ENCROACHMENT PERMITS
8th Street, 21st Avenue (Southwest Gas)
Sometime through November, Southwest Gas will install gas lines. Traffic control will be in place, shifting lanes and reducing speed limit to 25 mph.
Avenue B, 28th Street (APS)
Now through December, APS will install a new transformer and work on existing poles along the west side of Avenue B, south of 28th Street. Work will require lane restrictions.
4th Avenue, Catalina Drive (Century Link)
Through early November, Century Link will work on communication lines. Work will require lane restrictions at the intersection of Catalina Drive and 4th Avenue.
8th Street, 21st Avenue (APS)
Through early November, APS will remove and replace lines along north side of 8th Street and work on an existing pole near the corner of 8th Street and 21st Avenue, and pull wire along the west side of 21st Avenue. Work will require lane restrictions and speed limit of 35 mph. Proceed through the area with caution.
Arizona Avenue, Mesquite Street (Southwest Gas)
Southwest Gas will work on gas lines. This three-month project will require lane shifts along Arizona Avenue. Completion is expected by the end of December.
8th Street, Castle Dome (APS)
Through early December, APS will work along the north side of 8th Street and north into new fields at Castle Dome subdivision. Completion is expected by early December.
Arizona Avenue, Country Club Drive (APS)
Now through December, APS will work along the south side of Country Club Drive. Work will require lane shifts and reduced speed of 25 mph.
Avenue 3E, 38th Street
Through late November, a contractor will pour concrete for new commercial driveway entrances. Work will require lane shifts on Avenue 3E between 38th Street and 38th Place and a reduced speed limit of 25 mph.
16th Street, Yuma Palms (Century Link)
Century Link will work on communication lines along Yuma Palms Parkway at the corner of 16th Street. Work will require lane restrictions. Work is anticipated to be completed by early December.
24th Street, 22nd Drive (APS)
Through early December, APS will replace a damaged pole along the north side of 24th Street and 22nd Drive. Work will require lane restrictions and a reduced speed of 25 mph.
Yuma Palms Parkway, Castle Dome Avenue (Century Link)
Beginning mid-October, Century Link will work on communication lines along Castle Dome Avenue prompting lane restrictions and a speed limit of 25 mph. Work is anticipated to be completed by mid-December.
Avenue B, 16th Street (Century Link)
Century Link will work on communication lines along Avenue B between 16th Street and 15th Street, requiring lane shifts. Work will take place between mid-October and mid-December.
Catalina Drive, 29th Street (Century Link)
Through mid-December, Century Link will be working in the area of Catalina Drive and 29th Street. Drive with caution in area.
Pacific Avenue, 24th Street (Century Link)
Through mid-November, crews will access manholes for telephone cable repair. Work will require lane restrictions at the intersection of Pacific Avenue and 24th Street.
7th Street, 12th Avenue (Southwest Gas)
Beginning Monday, Southwest Gas will install infrastructure at the intersection of 7th Street and 12th Avenue. Work will require lane and sidewalk restrictions and reduced speed limit. Work is expected to conclude by the end of October.
16th Street, Sunrdige Drive (Century Link)
On Monday, Century Link will work on communication lines in the vicinity of 16th Street and Sunridge Drive (south of Yuma Palms Parkway). The one-day project will require lane restrictions and reduced speed limit of 35 mph.
16th Street, Avenue A (private)
Now through Friday, a private contractor will pour concrete for curbing and sidewalks at the intersection of Avenue A and 16th Street. Work will prompt lane restrictions and sidewalks will be closed. Work is anticipated to be completed by Friday.