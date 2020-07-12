A weekly list of city projects or encroachment permits issued by the City of Yuma affecting busy streets.
CITY STREET MAINTENANCE
City Street Maintenance operations for the week of July 13-17 will take place in the following areas:
Street asphalt patching:
• La Mesa Park subdivision, 22nd Street and 23th Street from Mary Avenue to Olivia Avenue.
• Morrison Street between Mary Avenue and Olivia Avenue.
Sidewalk concrete repairs:
• Tamarack subdivision: 8000 block of 26th Street; 8000 to 8300 blocks of Lorenzo Lane; and 2500 block of Otondo Drive.
Street crack sealing:
• Ocotillo subdivision, 42nd Place to 40th Place from Jasmine Avenue to Boxwood Avenue.
Street lane striping:
Drivers are asked to be cautious of wet paint on the roadway in the following areas:
• 16th Street to south city limits from Arizona Avenue to west city limits.
• Avenue 3E.
OTHER UTILITY PROJECTS, ENCROACHMENT PERMITS
Avenue A, County 12th Street (telecom)
Communication line work will require lane restrictions on Avenue A between County 12th Street and 36th Street. Completion is anticipated by mid-July.
Palo Verde Street, Lakin Avenue (Century Link)
July through September, Century Link will work on communication lines along Lakin Avenue. This two-month project will require lane shifts and a speed limit of 25 mph.
Arizona Avenue, 16th-18th streets (Century Link)
Century Link will access communication lines. Work will require lane restrictions on Arizona Avenue between 16th Street to 18th Street with speed limit reduced to 35 mph. Completion is expected by the end of August.
Avenue B, 28th Street (APS)
Through mid-July, APS will install a new transformer along the west side of Avenue B south of 28th Street. Work will require lane shifts.
Avenue 3E, MCAS main gate
Beginning July 6, a contractor will replace shade fabric at the main gate of Marine Corps Air Station Yuma. Work will require lane restrictions on Avenue 3E. Completion is expected by the end of July.
Virginia Drive, 26th Street to 27th Street (APS)
Through the end of July, APS will access electrical cables. Work will require a road closure at Virginia Drive between 26th Street and 27th Street. Traffic is detoured using 27th Street and 3rd Avenue.
8th Street, 21st Avenue (Southwest Gas)
Sometime between July through November, Southwest Gas will install gas lines. Traffic control will be in place, shifting lanes and reducing speed limit to 25 mph.
Avenue B, 28th Street (APS)
Beginning mid-July, APS will install a new transformer and will work on existing poles on the west side of Avenue B south of 28th Street. Proceed through the area with caution. Completion is expected by mid-September.