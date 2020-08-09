A weekly list of city projects or encroachment permits issued by the City of Yuma affecting busy streets.
CITY PROJECTS
• 8th Street and Castle Dome roundabout
CITY STREET MAINTENANCE
City street maintenance operations for the week of Aug. 10-14 will take place in the following areas:
Street asphalt patching
• Mountain View subdivision, 26th Street from 4th Avenue to 8th Avenue
• Palmcroft Estates, 28th Street to 32nd Street between Avenue A and 8th Avenue
Sidewalk concrete repairs
• El Descanso subdivision (multiple locations): east 25th Street at Descanso Drive, east 25th Place from Descanso Drive to east end cul-de sac, 26th Street at Descanso Drive
Street crack sealing
• 1st Avenue from 18th Street to 24th Street
Crosswalk striping
Drivers are asked to be cautious of wet paint on the roadway in the following areas:
• Intersection of 1st Street and Avenue A
OTHER UTILITY PROJECTS, ENCROACHMENT PERMITS
Avenue B, 24th to 32nd streets (contractor)
June through mid-August, a contractor will be working on communication lines on Avenue B from 24th Street to 32nd Street. This two-month project will require lane shifts. Drivers are advised to use caution.
Palo Verde Street, Lakin Avenue (Century Link)
July through September, Century Link will work on communication lines along Lakin Avenue. This two-month project will require lane shifts and speed limit of 25 mph.
Arizona Avenue, 16th-18th streets (Century Link)
Century Link will access communication lines. Work will require lane restrictions on Arizona Avenue between 16th Street to 18th Street with speed limit reduced to 35 mph. Completion is expected by the end of August.
8th Street, 21st Avenue (Southwest Gas)
Sometime between July through November, Southwest Gas will install gas lines. Traffic control will be in place, shifting lanes and reducing speed limit to 25 mph.
Avenue B, 28th Street (APS)
Beginning mid-July, APS will install a new transformer and will work on existing poles on the west side of Avenue B, south of 28th Street. Proceed through the area with caution. Completion is expected by mid-September.
Avenue B, 15th-20th streets (Century Link)
Through mid-October, Century Link will conduct maintenance on telephone cable lines. This three-month project will require lane shifts with 45 mph speed limit on Avenue B between 15th Street and 20th Street.