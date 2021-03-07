By the City of Yuma
A weekly list of City projects or encroachment permits issued by the City of Yuma affecting busy streets.
City Projects
Palo Verde Street, Catalina Drive to Arizona Avenue
Catalina Drive is closed from 32nd Street to Palo Verde Street. Through traffic should use the big curve to get around that area.
Through mid-March, a contractor will perform road and sidewalk improvements in the areas surrounding Catalina Drive and Palo Verde Street, east of 4th Avenue to 32nd Street, and north along Palo Verde Street. Work will prompt lane restrictions along Palo Verde Street and Catalina Drive. Additionally, sidewalks will be closed and street parking will be restricted. Traffic control will be in place indicating detours to alternate routes.
24th Street and Avenue C
Beginning March 10, drivers are advised to be aware of traffic control changes at the intersection of 24th Street and Avenue C. Protected permissive left turn control will be activated in the north, east and westbound approaches to the intersection. Please be observant of the new traffic signals.
City Street Maintenance
City Street Maintenance operations for the week of March 8-12 will take place in the following areas:
Street Crack Sealing
• Avenue B from 8th Street to 1st Street.
• Sierra Sunset subdivision, sections 10 and 11.
Street Asphalt Patching
• Bardeaux Oaks subdivision.
Sidewalk Concrete Repairs
• 151 S. 22nd Avenue.
• 141 S. 22nd Avenue.
• 105 S. 22nd Avenue.
• 2007 W. 21st Lane.
• 3362 W. 14th Street
• 1427 E. Sunset Court.
Street Lane Striping
Drivers are asked to be cautious of wet paint on the roadway in the following areas:
• East City limits between Avenue 3E to Avenue 10E from 16th Street to 40th Street.
Street Asphalt Repairs
On March 9 from 3 a.m. to 8 a.m., westbound lane restrictions will take place at the 1100 block of East 16st Street, near Redondo Center Drive across from Applebee’s.
Other utility projects and encroachment permits
Magnolia Avenue, 7th Street (SW Gas)
Southwest Gas will work on gas lines. This three-month project will require lane shifts along Magnolia Avenue at 7th Street. Completion is expected by the end of March.
24th Street, 4th Avenue to Avenue A (Cent. Link)
Through mid-March, Century Link will access manholes along 24th Street from 4th Avenue to Avenue A. Work will prompt reduced speed of 35 mph.
4th Avenue, 22nd Street to 23rd Street (Cent. Link)
Through late March, Century Link will perform work along 4th Avenue between 22nd Street and 23rd Street. Work will prompt a reduced speed limit of 25 mph, plus lane and sidewalk restrictions.
16th Street, Avenue C (Cent. Link)
Through March, Century Link will work on communication lines at the intersection of 16th Street and Avenue C. Work will prompt reduced speed limit of 35 mph.
Avenue C, 22nd Place (Cent. Link)
Century Link will work on communication lines along Avenue C and 22nd Place. Work will prompt a reduced speed limit of 25 mph, plus lane and sidewalk restrictions. Work is anticipated to be completed by late March.
Country Club Drive, Del Mar Avenue to Catalina Drive (Desert Excavating)
Desert Excavating will perform water and sewer work prompting road closure along Country Club Drive between Del Mar Avenue and Catalina Drive. Traffic control will be in place indicating detours. Proceed through the area with caution.
4th Avenue, 32nd Street (Cent. Link)
Through late April, Century Link will work on communication lines along 4th Avenue and 32nd Street. Work will require lance shifts and reduced speed limit of 35 mph. Proceed through the area with caution.
Catalina Drive, 8th Avenue (Cent. Link)
Beginning Feb. 28, Century Link will work on communication lines along Catalina Drive and 8th Avenue. Work will prompt a reduced speed limit of 25 mph, plus lane and sidewalk restrictions. Work is anticipated to be completed by late April.
Arizona Avenue, 16th Street to 21st Street (Cent. Link)
Beginning March 1, Century Link will work on communication lines along Arizona Avenue between 16th Street to 21st Street. Work will prompt lane shifts and a reduced speed limit of 25 mph. Work is anticipated to be completed by early May.