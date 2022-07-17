A weekly summary of City projects or encroachment permits issued by the City of Yuma affecting busy streets.
City Projects
Arizona Avenue, 10th Street to 16th Street
A contractor working for the City is installing a new water line on Arizona Avenue between 10th Street and 16th Street, including new fire hydrants, valves and water services. Arizona Avenue is now closed to all traffic between just north of 16th Street to 10th Street. Business access will be maintained. Work will not affect the intersection of 16th Street and Arizona Avenue.
Country Club Estates and Country Club Manor
A contractor working for the City has replaced the asphalt in the Country Club Estates and Country Club Manor subdivisions, located generally between 28th Street and Catalina Drive from 1st Avenue to just west of Arizona Avenue. Temporary work zones may be set up to finalize construction. Project is expected to complete by mid-August.
City Street Maintenance
City Street Maintenance operations for the week of July 18-22 will take place in the following areas.
Street Crack Sealing:
• 1st Street from 4th Avenue to Gila Street
• Penitentiary Avenue from 1st Street to bridge
Street Asphalt Grinding:
• Areas north of 8th Street and west of 4th Avenue
Street Asphalt Patching:
• North of 8th Street and west of Avenue A
Concrete Sidewalk Repairs:
• Yuma Country Club Estates
Other utility projects and encroachment permits
4th Avenue Extension, Casa Blanca to Yellowstone (contractor)
July 18 through 25, a contractor will install a new manhole and sewer service on 4th Avenue Extension, requiring a southbound lane closure.
5th Street near Avenue C (Yuma County)
July 15-22, a contractor will install a sanitary sewer manhole, prompting a closure of 5th Street just east of Avenue C. Detour using 8th Street.
24th Street, Avenue 7E to Araby Road (SW Gas)
Through early July, Southwest Gas crews will replace a gas line along 24th Street between Avenue 7E and Araby Road. Work will require lane shifts restrictions, sidewalk closures and a reduced speed limit of 25 mph.
Avenue A, 3rd Street (APS)
Beginning July 18, APS crews will install one new power pole with transformer along Avenue A and 3rd Street, prompting lane shifts. Work is anticipated to be completed by July 22.