A weekly list of city projects or encroachment permits issued by the City of Yuma affecting busy streets.
CITY PROJECTS
Castle Dome Avenue at 8th Street/Giss Parkway
The intersection of Castle Dome Avenue with 8th Street to the east of Giss Parkway continues to be closed for reconstruction. Pavement is scheduled for June 25-27, followed by pavement markings on June 29. Overall completion is expected by the end of June. Traffic is detoured using Rio Vista Drive between 7th Street and 9th Street.
16th Street, Avenue B to Avenue C
The reconstruction continues on 16th Street with open traffic between Avenue B and Avenue C. On June 22-23, the contractor will apply a pavement overlay which will require the eastbound lanes of 16th Street to close. Following that, the intersection of Avenue C and 16th Street will be completely closed to raise the utilities to grade on June 25-26. Overall project completion is expected by the end of June. Drivers are advised to find alternate routes.
Avenue 3E, County 16th to County 17th streets
June 23-24, Avenue 3E will be closed from County 16th Street to County 17th Street for chip seal operations. Proceed through the area with caution, or consider an alternate route.
CITY STREET MAINTENANCE
City Street Maintenance operations for the week of June 22-26 will take place in the following areas:
Thermal patch crew:
• Palo Verde Street to east end
• Windsor Avenue from Palo Verde Street to 32nd Street
• Kuns Court from east end to west end
Concrete crew:
• Ocotillo subdivision (multiple locations)
Striping crew:
Drivers are asked to be cautious of wet paint on the roadway in the following areas:
• 8th Street to 16th Street from Pacific Avenue to west city limits
OTHER UTILITY PROJECTS, ENCROACHMENT PERMITS
16th Street, avenues C to D (APS)
APS will remove existing poles along the north side of 16th Street. Work will require lane shifts and reduced speed of 25 mph. Expected completion is by the beginning of July.
Arizona Avenue, 24th Street (APS)
APS will remove existing poles on Arizona Avenue north of 24th Street. Work will require lane shifts and a reduced speed limit of 25 mph. Completion is anticipated by the beginning of July.
Avenue A, 32nd Street (Century Link)
Century Link will work on communication lines in the area of Avenue A and 32nd Street. Work will require lane shifts and reduced speed limit. Completion is anticipated by the end of July.
Avenue B, streets 24th to 32nd (contractor)
June through mid-August, a contractor will be working on communication lines on Avenue B from 24th Street to 32nd Street. This two-month project will require lane shifts. Drivers are advised to use caution.
32nd Street, Avenue B to 8th Avenue (APS)
APS will work on 32nd Street between Avenue B to 8th Avenue. Work will require lane shifts and speed limit of 35 mph. Completion is expected by the end of July.
Avenue 3E, 40th Street (Southwest Gas)
June through mid-July, Southwest Gas will repair valves on Avenue 3E and 40th Street. Traffic control will be in place, limiting lanes on Avenue 3E with a reduced speed limit of 25 mph.
Avenue A, County 12th Street (telecom)
Communication line work will require lane restrictions on Avenue A between County 12th Street and 36th Street. Completion is anticipated by mid-July.
Avenue 4E, 32nd Street (APS)
APS will replace existing control switches along the east side of Avenue 4E at 32nd Street June 22-26. Proceed through the area with caution.
Palo Verde Street, Lakin Avenue (Century Link)
July through September, Century Link will work on communication lines along Lakin Avenue. This two-month project will require lane shifts and speed limit of 25 mph.
Arizona Avenue, 16th-18th streets (Century Link)
Beginning end of June, Century Link will access communication lines. Work will require lane restrictions on Arizona Avenue between 16th Street to 18th Street with speed limit reduced to 35 mph. Completion is expected by the end of August.
Avenue B, 28th Street (APS)
Through mid-July, APS will install a new transformer along the west side of Avenue B south of 28th Street. Work will require lane shifts.