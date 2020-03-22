A weekly list of city projects or encroachment permits issued by the City of Yuma affecting busy streets.
City Projects
Avenue B and 20th Street
March 23-26, work will take place on the traffic signals at 20th Street and Avenue B. Traffic on Avenue B will move continuously, with stop signs temporarily installed on 20th Street. This project includes upgrading 20th Street and Avenue B signal hardware to meet current federal and City standards and specifications and improve safety, efficiency and accessibility for all modes of travel.
Castle Dome Avenue at 8th Street/Giss Parkway
The intersection of Castle Dome Avenue with 8th Street to the east and Giss Parkway to the west is closed for reconstruction. This three-month project will convert the existing intersection into a roundabout, create access to future anticipated private development to the north and prepare the intersection for eventual improvements to 8th Street as outlined in the City’s Capital Improvement Program. A water line relocation is also part of this project. Traffic will be detoured using Rio Vista Drive between 7th Street and 9th Street.
16th Street, Avenue B to Avenue C
The reconstruction of 16th Street westbound lanes continues in 1,000-foot work zones from Avenue B and working west toward Avenue C. At this point, a closure of the Avenue C intersection with 16th Street is anticipated in early April. The overall project is anticipated to be completed in approximately 2 months.
City Street Maintenance
City Street Maintenance operations for the week of March 23-27 will take place in the following areas:
Slurry Seal Operations:
Cibola Five Subdivision:
• March 24, 47th Drive from 17th Place to north end. 17th Place from 48th Way to 47th Drive. 48th Way from 17th Place to 17th Lane.
• March 25, 48th Way from 17th Lane to south end. 48th Drive from 17th Lane to south end. 48th Avenue from 17th Lane to south end. 47th Drive from 17th Lane to south end. 17th Lane from 48th Way to 47th Avenue.
• March 26, 47th Avenue from North end to 18th Place.
• March 27, 47th Avenue from 17th Lane to 18th Lane.
Rancho Verde
• March 24, Vaquero Lane east end to west end. Rancho Way from Vaquero Lane to Charro Lane.
• March 25, Charro Lane from west end to east end, Rancho Way from Charro Lane to 32nd Street, half of road.
• March 26, Rancho Way from Charro Lane to 32nd Street, second half.
Rancho Caballo:
• March 25, Arabian Lane from Appaloosa to south end. Morgan Way from north end to south end.
• March 26, Pinto Way from south end to 32nd Street, Palomino Way from north end to south end. Arabian Lane from Pinto Way to Palomino Way.
Hacienda Estates:
• March 24, 16th Drive from north end to south end. 26th Drive from 17th Place to east end. 17th Avenue from 28th Drive to 30th Street. 30th Street from 17th Avenue to 260 feet west of 18th Avenue.
• March 25, 17th Avenue from 26th Drive to 28th Drive.
• March 26, 17th Avenue from 24th Street to 26th Drive.
• March 27, 18th Avenue from 24th Street to 30th Street.
Thermo Patch Crew:
Citywide patching; call 928-373-4504 for pothole repair
Other utility projects, encroachment permits
8th Street, Avenue C to Avenue D (Yuma County)
Yuma County is reconstructing and widening 8th Street between Avenue C and Avenue D. The work includes widening the roadway to a 5-lane section with sidewalks, streetlights and drainage improvements.
Completion of the collaborative project is anticipated this winter.
Avenue 3-1/2E, 40th Street (Century Link)
Century Link will conduct maintenance on existing communication lines. The project will require lane shifts and a reduced speed limit of 35 mph. Work is anticipated to complete by mid-May.
Avenue C, Daisy to Crane (SW Gas)
From mid-February through the end of March, Southwest Gas contractors will be working on gas lines on Avenue C between Daisy Street and Crane Street. The project will require lane shifts and a reduced speed limit of 25 mph.
Avenue A, 11th-16th streets (Century Link)
Century Link will be working on communications lines that will require lane shifts and reduced speed of 35 mph. Flaggers will be on site to direct traffic. Work is anticipated to be completed by mid-May.
8th Street, Avenue B (SW Gas)
A contractor will be working on gas line project through the end of March. Lane shifts and reduced speed limits will be in place in work zones.
24th Street, Avenue C (Spectrum)
A contractor will be working on cable lines during a 2-day project that will require speed reduced to 40 mph.
32nd Street, 3E to South Frontage (Cent. Link)
Century Link is working on communication lines along 32nd Street between Avenue 3E and South Frontage Road ending at 30th Street. Work will require reduced speed of 45 mph and is anticipated to be completed by the first week of May.
Avenue 3E, Co. 18th Street (SW Gas)
A gas contractor will be working on a leak repair that will require lane shifts. Work is expected to be completed by the end of March.