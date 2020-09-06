A weekly list of city projects or encroachment permits issued by the City of Yuma affecting busy streets.
CITY PROJECTS
• 1st Avenue from 20th Street to 24th Street
• Pacific Avenue from 32nd Street to Palo Verde Street
CITY STREET MAINTENANCE
City street maintenance operations for the week of Sept. 8-11 will take place in the following areas:
Street asphalt patching
• Solano Drive from Fern Drive to Avenue A
• Elm Street from Solano Drive to Palmcroft Drive
• Ivy Lane from Solano Drive to Palmcroft Drive
• Palmcroft Drive from 8th Avenue to Avenue A
Street crack sealing
• Pacific Avenue from 32nd Street to 24th Street
Crosswalk striping
Drivers are asked to be cautious of wet paint on the roadway in the following areas:
• 1st Street and 6th Avenue intersection
Sidewalk concrete repairs
• 900 block of West 28th Street
• 500 block and 600 block of South 16th Avenue
• 1947 S. Maple Avenue
OTHER UTILITY PROJECTS, ENCROACHMENT PERMITS
Palo Verde Street, Lakin Avenue (Century Link)
July through September, Century Link will work on communication lines along Lakin Avenue. This two-month project will require lane shifts and speed limit of 25 mph.
Arizona Avenue, 16th-18th streets (Century Link)
Century Link will access communication lines. Work will require lane restrictions on Arizona Avenue between 16th Street to 18th Street with speed limit reduced to 35 mph. Completion is expected by the end of August.
8th Street, 21st Avenue (Southwest Gas)
Sometime through November, Southwest Gas will install gas lines. Traffic control will be in place, shifting lanes and reducing speed limit to 25 mph.
Avenue B, 28th Street (APS)
September through December, APS will install a new transformer and work on existing poles along the west side of Avenue B, south of 28th Street. Work will require lane restrictions.
Avenue B, 15th-20th streets (Century Link)
Through mid-October, Century Link will conduct maintenance on telephone cable lines. This three-month project will require lane shifts with 45 mph speed limit on Avenue B between 15th Street and 20th Street.
3rd Street, Avenue A (Century Link)
Through mid-September, Century Link will work on communication lines. Work will require lane shifts along 3rd Street between 9th and 10th avenues and a speed limit of 25 mph.
13th Street, Avenue A (Century Link)
Through mid-September, a contractor will install a fire line. Work will require a road closure along 13th Street between 3rd Avenue and 4th Avenue. Detour using 14th Street.
24th Street, 8th Avenue (Southwest Gas)
Through early September, Southwest Gas will repair a gas valve along 24th Street west of 8th Avenue. Work will require lane restrictions and a reduced speed limit of 25 mph.
4th Avenue, Catalina Drive (Century Link)
Through early November, Century Link will work on communication lines. Work will require lane restrictions at the intersection of Catalina Drive and 4th Avenue.
Court Street, 1st Avenue (private)
Through October, a contractor will pour concrete in sidewalks along Court Street between 1st Avenue and 2nd Avenue. The project will require lane restrictions and street parking will be restricted. Proceed through the area with caution.
Giss Parkway, Maiden Lane (Southwest Gas)
Through early September, Southwest Gas will repair a gas valve at the southwest corner of Giss Parkway and Maiden Lane. Work will require lane shifts and a reduced speed limit of 25 mph.
8th Street, 21st Avenue (APS)
Through early November, APS will remove and replace lines along the north side of 8th Street and work on an existing pole near the corner of 8th Street and 21st Avenue, and pull wire along west side of 21st Avenue. Work will require lane restrictions and speed limit of 35 mph. Proceed through the area with caution.
16th Street, 1st Avenue (Century Link)
September through October, Century Link will work on communication lines along 1st Avenue between 16th Place and 16th Street. Work will require lane restrictions and reduced speed limit of 25 mph.
16th Street, Engler Avenue (APS)
Sept. 8-20, APS will install new poles along the north and south sides of 16th Street near Engler Avenue. Work will require a lane closure at 16th Street between Alamo Drive and Lee Drive. Detour route and flaggers will be in place. Proceed through the area with caution.
Arizona Avenue, Mesquite Street (Southwest Gas)
Beginning September, Southwest Gas will work on gas lines. This three-month project will require lane shifts along Arizona Avenue. Completion is expected by the end of December.
Avenue B, 8th Street (Southwest Gas)
Beginning September, Southwest Gas will perform valve maintenance at the southeast corner of the intersection of Avenue B and 8th Street. Work will require lane restrictions and speed limit of 35 mph. Work is expected to conclude by early October.
8th Street, Castle Dome (APS)
Through early December, APS will work along the north side of 8th Street and north into new fields at Castle Dome subdivision. Completion is expected by early December.
Arizona Avenue, Country Club Drive (APS)
September through December, APS will work along the south side of Country Club Drive. Work will require lane shifts and reduced speed of 25 mph.