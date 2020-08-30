BY THE CITY OF YUMA
A weekly list of city projects or encroachment permits issued by the City of Yuma affecting busy streets.
CITY PROJECTS
• 1st Avenue from 20th Street to 24th Street
• Pacific Avenue from 32nd Street to Palo Verde Street
CITY STREET MAINTENANCE
City street maintenance operations for the week of Aug. 31 through Sept. 3 will take place in the following areas:
Street asphalt patching
• Palmcroft Estates, Palmcroft Drive to 32nd Street between Avenue A and 8th Avenue
Sidewalk concrete repairs
• El Descanso subdivision, 26th Street from Descanso Drive to James Drive
• 2400 block of Virginia Drive
• 200 block of E. 26th Street
• 1st Avenue from 20th Street to 24th Street
Street crack sealing
• Pacific Avenue from 32nd Street to Palo Verde Street
Crosswalk striping
Drivers are asked to be cautious of wet paint on the roadway in the following areas:
• Intersection of 1st Street and Avenue A
OTHER UTILITY PROJECTS, ENCROACHMENT PERMITS
Palo Verde Street, Lakin Avenue (Century Link)
July through September, Century Link will work on communication lines along Lakin Avenue. This two-month project will require lane shifts and speed limit of 25 mph.
Arizona Avenue, 16th-18th streets (Century Link)
Century Link will access communication lines. Work will require lane restrictions on Arizona Avenue between 16th Street to 18th Street with speed limit reduced to 35 mph. Completion is expected by the end of August.
8th Street, 21st Avenue (Southwest Gas)
Sometime through November, Southwest Gas will install gas lines. Traffic control will be in place, shifting lanes and reducing speed limit to 25 mph.
Avenue B, 28th Street (APS)
APS is installing a new transformer and will work on existing poles on the west side of Avenue B, south of 28th Street. Proceed through the area with caution. Completion is expected by mid-September.
Avenue B, 15th-20th streets (Century Link)
Through mid-October, Century Link will conduct maintenance on telephone cable lines. This three-month project will require lane shifts with 45 mph speed limit on Avenue B between 15th Street and 20th Street.
3rd Street, Avenue A (Century Link)
Through mid-September, Century Link will work on communication lines. Work will require lane shifts along 3rd Street between 9th and 10th avenues and a speed limit of 25 mph.
13th Street, Avenue A (Century Link)
Through mid-September, a contractor will install a fire line. Work will require a road closure along 13th Street between 3rd Avenue and 4th Avenue. Detour using 14th Street.
24th Street, 8th Avenue (Southwest Gas)
Through early September, Southwest Gas will repair a gas valve along 24th Street west of 8th Avenue. Work will require lane restrictions and a reduced speed limit of 25 mph.
Clip Street, Avenue D (Yuma County)
Yuma County Public Works will perform road maintenance on Clip Street (County 8-1/2 Street) between Pima Lane and Avenue D. Work will require lane restrictions and reduced speed of 25 mph. Flaggers and traffic control will be in place.
4th Avenue, Catalina Drive (Century Link)
Through early November, Century Link will work on communications lines. Work will require lane restrictions at the intersection of Catalina Drive and 4th Avenue.
Court Street, 1st Avenue (private)
Through October, a contractor will pour concrete in sidewalks along Court Street between 1st Avenue and 2nd Avenue. The project will require lane restrictions and street parking will be restricted. Proceed through the area with caution.
Giss Parkway, Maiden Lane (Southwest Gas)
Through early September, Southwest Gas will repair a gas valve at the southwest corner of Giss Parkway and Maiden Lane. Work will require lane shifts and a reduced speed limit of 25 mph.