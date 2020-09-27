A weekly list of city projects or encroachment permits issued by the City of Yuma affecting busy streets.
CITY PROJECTS
• 16th Street, Avenue B
• 24th Street, Pacific Avenue to 2-1/2E
CITY STREET MAINTENANCE
City street maintenance operations for the week of Sept. 28-Oct. 2 will take place in the following areas:
Street asphalt patching
• 40th Street from Avenue A to Arizona Avenue
• Factor Avenue from 22nd Street to 20th Street
Sidewalk concrete repairs
• 6600 block of Mission Street
• 1500 block of 8th Street
Street crack sealing
• 24th Street from Pacific Avenue to Avenue 2-1/2E.
Street lane striping
Crews will pre-mark streets throughout the city for the upcoming striping season.
OTHER UTILITY PROJECTS, ENCROACHMENT PERMITS
16th Street and Avenue B
Sept. 30 through Oct. 2, City crews and a private contractor will work on traffic signal upgrades at the intersection of 16th Street and Avenue B. Traffic signals will be deactivated during work. Traffic on Avenue B will flow continuously through the intersection, while 16th Street traffic will be required to stop and turn right onto Avenue B. Plan routes accordingly ahead of time.
Palo Verde Street, Lakin Avenue (Century Link)
Through September, Century Link will work on communication lines along Lakin Avenue. This two-month project will require lane shifts and speed limit of 25 mph.
8th Street, 21st Avenue (Southwest Gas)
Sometime through November, Southwest Gas will install gas lines. Traffic control will be in place, shifting lanes and reducing speed limit to 25 mph.
Avenue B, 28th Street (APS)
September through December, APS will install a new transformer and work on existing poles along the west side of Avenue B, south of 28th Street. Work will require lane restrictions.
Avenue B, 15th-20th streets (Century Link)
Through mid-October, Century Link will conduct maintenance on telephone cable lines. This three-month project will require lane shifts with 45 mph speed limit on Avenue B between 15th Street and 20th Street.
4th Avenue, Catalina Drive (Century Link)
Through early November, Century Link will work on communications lines. Work will require lane restrictions at the intersection of Catalina Drive and 4th Avenue.
8th Street, 21st Avenue (APS)
Through early November, APS will remove and replace lines along north side of 8th Street and work on an existing pole near the corner of 8th Street and 21st Avenue, and pull wire along west side of 21st Avenue. Work will require lane restrictions and speed limit of 35 mph. Proceed through the area with caution.
16th Street, 1st Avenue (Century Link)
September through October, Century Link will work on communication lines along 1st Avenue between 16th Place and 16th Street. Work will require lane restrictions and reduced speed limit of 25 mph.
Arizona Avenue, Mesquite Street (Southwest Gas)
Southwest Gas will work on gas lines. This three-month project will require lane shifts along Arizona Avenue. Completion is expected by the end of December.
Avenue B, 8th Street (Southwest Gas)
Southwest Gas will perform valve maintenance at the southeast corner of the intersection of Avenue B and 8th Street. Work will require lane restrictions and speed limit of 35 mph. Work is expected to conclude by early October.
8th Street, Castle Dome (APS)
Through early December, APS will work along the north side of 8th Street and north into new fields at Castle Dome subdivision. Completion is expected by early December.
Arizona Avenue, Country Club Drive (APS)
Through December, APS will work along the south side of Country Club Drive. Work will require lane shifts and reduced speed of 25 mph.
16th Street and Avenue A (APS)
Through Oct. 9, a contractor will install APS utility conduit, prompting lane restrictions at the intersection of 16th Street and Avenue A. Work will also require reduced speed limit of 25 mph.
Avenue 3E, 38th Street
Through late November, a contractor will pour concrete for new commercial driveway entrances. Work will require lane shifts on Avenue 3E between 38th Street and 38th Place and a reduced speed limit of 25 mph.
1st Avenue, 24th Street
Sept. 28 to Oct. 2, a contractor will install a fire line, fire hydrant and perform sewer maintenance. Work will require lane shifts along 1st Avenue south of 24th Street.
16th Street, Yuma Palms (Century Link)
Beginning Oct. 6, Century Link will work on communication lines along Yuma Palms Parkway at the corner of 16th Street. Work will require lane restrictions. Work is anticipated to be completed by early December.