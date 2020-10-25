A weekly list of city projects or encroachment permits issued by the City of Yuma affecting busy streets.
CITY PROJECTS
• 16th Street, Arizona Avenue
• Palo Verde Street, Catalina to Arizona
• Neighborhoods in the slurry seal and oil seal program
Slurry seal and oil seal; 16th Street and Arizona Avenue
The City of Yuma slurry seal and oil seal applications will affect several major roadways, area neighborhoods, and one major intersection over the next several weeks, but will provide an improved driving surface and nicer look once complete. Work hours will be from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., with some weekend work to minimize the impact to busier streets.
While most work will take place in subdivisions, area motorists are especially advised of oil sealant application in the intersection of 16th Street and Arizona Avenue scheduled for Oct. 29. Lane restrictions will be in place that day.
Slurry seal program
• Oct. 26-30, crews will be working at Atmar 1, 2, Brookhurst, El Descanso, La Mesa Park, Palmcroft Estates, Westridge Estates, Palo Verde Estates Unit 3
• Oct. 31, Nov. 1, main arterials effected at south Park Industrial District, 3rd Street from Avenue A to 4th Avenue
Oil sealant program
Drivers are asked to be cautious of lane restrictions. Traffic control will be in place indicating detours to alternate routes.
• Oct. 26-30, Ocotillo sections 1, 2, Park West sections 1, 2, 3
CITY STREET MAINTENANCE
City street maintenance operations for the week of Oct. 26-Nov. 1 will take place in the following areas:
Street asphalt patching
• Palo Verde Street from Arizona Avenue to Winsor Avenue
• 3rd Street from 4th Avenue to Avenue A
• Palo Verde Street from Avenue 2-1/2E to Avenue 3E
• Potholes on east 26th Place from Arizona Avenue to San Marcos Drive
• Potholes at 1100 block of east 23rd Place
Sidewalk concrete repairs
• Ponderosa Valley, multiple locations
• 2600 block of S. 30th Drive
• 3000 block of W. 27th Lane
• Northeast corner of 29th Drive to 27th Lane
• 27th Place to 29th Drive
• 2900 block of W. 26th Lane
• 2800 block of W. 26th Lane
• 2700 block of W. 29th Drive
• 2900 block of W. 24th Lane
Crosswalk striping
• Palmcroft Estates
• Palo Verde Street from Pacific Avenue to west end of city limits
Street Lane Striping
• Palmcroft Estates
OTHER UTILITY PROJECTS, ENCROACHMENT PERMITS
Palo Verde Street, Catalina Drive to Arizona Avenue
Through mid-March, a contractor will perform road and sidewalk improvements in the areas surrounding Catalina Drive and Palo Verde Street, east of 4th Avenue to 32nd Street, and north along Palo Verde Street. Work will prompt lane restrictions along Palo Verde Street and Catalina Drive. Additionally, sidewalks will be closed and street parking will be restricted. Traffic control will be in place indicating detours to alternate routes.
Main Street, 3rd Street to Giss Parkway
Through late December, a contractor will install a new raised crosswalk along with modified curb, gutter and sidewalk improvements and spot drainage improvements. Work will require a brief road closure at Main Street between 3rd Street and Giss Parkway at a future date. Traffic control will be in place and detour to alternate routes.
8th Street, 21st Avenue (Southwest Gas)
Sometime through November, Southwest Gas will install gas lines. Traffic control will be in place, shifting lanes and reducing speed limit to 25 mph.
Avenue B, 28th Street (APS)
Now through December, APS will install a new transformer and work on existing poles along the west side of Avenue B, south of 28th Street. Work will require lane restrictions.
4th Avenue, Catalina Drive (Century Link)
Through early November, Century Link will work on communication lines. Work will require lane restrictions at the intersection of Catalina Drive and 4th Avenue.
8th Street, 21st Avenue (APS)
Through early November, APS will remove and replace lines along north side of 8th Street and work on an existing pole near the corner of 8th Street and 21st Avenue, and pull wire along west side of 21st Avenue. Work will require lane restrictions and speed limit of 35 mph. Proceed through the area with caution.
Arizona Avenue, Mesquite Street (Southwest Gas)
Southwest Gas will work on gas lines. This three-month project will require lane shifts along Arizona Avenue. Completion is expected by the end of December.
Arizona Avenue, Country Club Drive (APS)
Now through December, APS will work along the south side of Country Club Drive. Work will require lane shifts and reduced speed of 25 mph.
Avenue 3E, 38th Street
Through late November, a contractor will pour concrete for new commercial driveway entrances. Work will require lane shifts on Avenue 3E between 38th Street and 38th Place and a reduced speed limit of 25 mph.
16th Street, Yuma Palms (Century Link)
Century Link will work on communication lines along Yuma Palms Parkway at the corner of 16th Street. Work will require lane restrictions. Work is anticipated to be completed by early December.
24th Street, 22nd Drive (APS)
Through early December, APS will replace a damaged pole along the north side of 24th Street and 22nd Drive. Work will require lane restrictions and a reduced speed of 25 mph.
Yuma Palms Parkway, Castle Dome Avenue (Century Link)
Century Link will work on communication lines along Castle Dome Avenue prompting lane restrictions and a speed limit of 25 mph. Work is anticipated to be completed by mid-December.
Avenue B, 16th Street (Century Link)
Century Link will work on communication lines along Avenue B between 16th Street and 15th Street, requiring lane shifts. Work will take place between now and mid-December.
Catalina Drive, 29th Street (Century Link)
Through mid-December, Century Link will be working in the area of Catalina Drive and 29th Street. Drive with caution in area.
Pacific Avenue, 24th Street (Century Link)
Through mid-November, crews will access manholes for telephone cable repair. Work will require lane restrictions at the intersection of Pacific Avenue and 24th Street.
7th Street, 12th Avenue (Southwest Gas)
Southwest Gas will install infrastructure at the intersection of 7th Street and 12th Avenue. Work will require lane and sidewalk restrictions and reduced speed limit. Work is expected to conclude by the end of October.
1st Avenue, 19th Street (private)
Through Oct. 28, a contractor will treat groundwater in existing wells. Work will require lane shifts along 1st Avenue and 19th Street. Additionally, street parking will be restricted and sidewalks will be closed. Traffic control will be in place and detour to alternate routes.
Avenue 3E, 32nd Street (Yuma County)
On Oct. 27, Yuma County Public Works crews will conduct a one-day project that will require lane restrictions at the corner of Avenue 3E and 32nd Street.