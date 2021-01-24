By the City of Yuma
A weekly list of City projects or encroachment permits issued by the City of Yuma affecting busy streets.
City Projects
Palo Verde Street, Catalina Drive to Arizona Avenue
Catalina Avenue will be closed from 32nd Street to Palo Verde Street through the end of January. Through traffic should use the big curve to get around that area.
Through mid-March, a contractor will perform road and sidewalk improvements in the areas surrounding Catalina Drive and Palo Verde Street, east of 4th Avenue to 32nd Street, and north along Palo Verde Street. Work will prompt lane restrictions along Palo Verde Street and Catalina Drive. Additionally, sidewalks will be closed and street parking will be restricted. Traffic control will be in place indicating detours to alternate routes.
City Street Maintenance
City Street Maintenance operations for the week of Jan. 25-29 will take place in the following areas:
Street Asphalt Patching
• Palm Desert Park, Yellowstone Drive to Teton Drive from Glacier Avenue to Canyon Avenue.
• 15th Avenue from Colorado Street to 1st Street.
Sidewalk Concrete Repairs
• 1500 block of 5th Avenue, multiple locations.
• 1900 block of W. 21st Lane.
Street Sealing
Avenue B from 8th Street to 1st Street.
Other utility projects and encroachment permits
Various locations, communication line work (Cent. Link)
Through mid-January, Century Link will work on communication lines in various locations through the city. Work will prompt lane restrictions and reduced speed limit in the following areas:
• Avenue 3E and Palo Verde Street.
• Avenue 2½ E and Palo Verde Street.
• Pacific Avenue and Palo Verde Street.
• Arizona Avenue and 24th Street.
• 24th Street, various locations between 4th Avenue and Pacific Avenue.
• Lakin Avenue and Palo Verde Street.
Pacific Avenue, 24th Street (Cent. Link)
Through mid-January, Century Link will access manhole for telephone cable repair. Work will prompt lane shifts along 24th Street at Pacific Avenue and reduced speed of 35 mph.
Magnolia Avenue, 7th Street (SW Gas)
Southwest Gas will work on gas lines. This three-month project will require lane shifts along Magnolia Avenue at 7th Street. Completion is expected by the end of March.
County 15th Street and Avenue A
(Yuma County)
County 15th Street and Avenue A will be closed to all traffic between Jan. 11-19. Detours will be in place around Avenue B and Avenue 1E.