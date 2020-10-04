By THE CITY OF YUMA
A weekly list of city projects or encroachment permits issued by the City of Yuma affecting busy streets.
CITY PROJECTS
• 4th Avenue and Airport Loop, 40th Street to County 14th Street
CITY STREET MAINTENANCE
City street maintenance operations for the week of Oct. 5-9 will take place in the following areas:
Street asphalt patching
• Factor Avenue from 22nd Street to 18th Place
• E. 21st Street from 800 block to 1000 block
Sidewalk concrete repairs
• Oct. 6-7, work will require partial lane closures at the intersection of Avenue B and 16th Street
• Avenue B and 28th Street
Street crack sealing
• 24th Street from Pacific Avenue to Avenue 2-1/2E
Street lane striping
Drivers are asked to be cautious of wet paint on the roadway in the following areas:
• Airport Loop from County 14th Street to 4th Avenue extension
• 40th Street from Avenue A to Arizona Avenue
OTHER UTILITY PROJECTS, ENCROACHMENT PERMITS
4th Avenue and Airport Loop, 40th Street to County 14th Street
Oct. 6-7, chip sealant work will require a complete road closure on Airport Loop from County 14th Street to the intersection of 40th Street and 4th Avenue extension. This will include a road closure to through traffic at 4th Avenue extension and 39th Street, and a lane closure of 40th Street from Avenue A to Arizona Avenue, where a pilot vehicle operation will guide traffic. Motorists are advised to pay attention to traffic control devices and use alternate routes such as Avenue B and Arizona Avenue.
8th Street, 21st Avenue (Southwest Gas)
Sometime through November, Southwest Gas will install gas lines. Traffic control will be in place, shifting lanes and reducing speed limit to 25 mph.
Avenue B, 28th Street (APS)
Now through December, APS will install a new transformer and work on existing poles along the west side of Avenue B, south of 28th Street. Work will require lane restrictions.
Avenue B, 15th-20th streets (Century Link)
Through mid-October, Century Link will conduct maintenance on telephone cable lines. This three-month project will require lane shifts with 45 mph speed limit on Avenue B between 15th Street and 20th Street.
4th Avenue, Catalina Drive (Century Link)
Through early November, Century Link will work on communications lines. Work will require lane restrictions at the intersection of Catalina Drive and 4th Avenue.
8th Street, 21st Avenue (APS)
Through early November, APS will remove and replace lines along the north side of 8th Street and work on an existing pole near the corner of 8th Street and 21st Avenue, and pull wire along west side of 21st Avenue. Work will require lane restrictions and speed limit of 35 mph. Proceed through the area with caution.
16th Street, 1st Avenue (Century Link)
Through October, Century Link will work on communication lines along 1st Avenue between 16th Place and 16th Street. Work will require lane restrictions and reduced speed limit of 25 mph.
Arizona Avenue, Mesquite Street (Southwest Gas)
Southwest Gas will work on gas lines. This three-month project will require lane shifts along Arizona Avenue. Completion is expected by the end of December.
Avenue B, 8th Street (Southwest Gas)
Southwest Gas will perform valve maintenance at the southeast corner of the intersection of Avenue B and 8th Street. Work will require lane restrictions and speed limit of 35 mph. Work is expected to conclude by early October.
8th Street, Castle Dome (APS)
Through early December, APS will work along the north side of 8th Street and north into new fields at Castle Dome subdivision. Completion is expected by early December.
Arizona Avenue, Country Club Drive (APS)
Through December, APS will work along the south side of Country Club Drive. Work will require lane shifts and reduced speed of 25 mph.
16th Street and Avenue A (APS)
Through Oct. 9, a contractor will install APS utility conduit, prompting lane restrictions at the intersection of 16th Street and Avenue A. Work will also require reduced speed limit of 25 mph.
Avenue 3E, 38th Street
Through late November, a contractor will pour concrete for new commercial driveway entrances. Work will require lane shifts on Avenue 3E between 38th Street and 38th Place and a reduced speed limit of 25 mph.
1st Avenue, 24th Street to 25th Street
Through mid-October, a contractor will install a fire line, fire hydrant and perform sewer maintenance. Work will require a road closure along 1st Avenue between 24th Street and 25th Street.
16th Street, Yuma Palms (Century Link)
Beginning Oct. 6, Century Link will work on communication lines along Yuma Palms Parkway at the corner of 16th Street. Work will require lane restrictions. Work is anticipated to be completed by early December.
24th Street, 22nd Drive (APS)
Through early December, APS will replace a damaged pole along the north side of 24th Street and 22nd Drive. Work will require lane restrictions and a reduced speed of 25 mph.
Yuma Palms Parkway, Castle Dome Avenue (Century Link)
Beginning mid-October, Century Link will work on communication lines along Castle Dome Avenue prompting lane restrictions and a speed limit of 25 mph. Work is anticipated to be completed by mid-December.