A weekly list of city projects or encroachment permits issued by the City of Yuma affecting busy streets.
CITY PROJECTS
Castle Dome Avenue at 8th Street/Giss Parkway
The intersection of Castle Dome Avenue with 8th Street to the east and Giss Parkway to the west is closed for reconstruction. This three-month project will convert the existing intersection into a roundabout, create access to future anticipated private development to the north and prepare the intersection for eventual improvements to 8th Street as outlined in the City’s Capital Improvement Program. A water line relocation is also part of this project. Traffic will be detoured using Rio Vista Drive between 7th Street and 9th Street.
16th Street, Avenue B to Avenue C
The reconstruction of 16th Street westbound lanes continues between Avenue B and Avenue C. Paving is projected to take place in late April, with current traffic control in place through the first week of May.
4th Avenue, 12th Street
Beginning mid-April through May, a contractor will repair and/or replace conduit for streetlights in the area of 4th Avenue between 11th Street and 13th Street. Work will require speed limit of 25 mph and lane shifts on 4th Avenue. 12th Street will close between 4th and 5th avenues. Detour using 10th Street or 14th Street.
Camino Tierra and Camino Cerro
The intersection of Camino Tierra and Camino Cerro will close until early May for stormwater sewer week. Contractors will cut the street open to connect a stormwater lift station to the existing system. Local detours will be available.
Pavement preservation – week of May 4
The City and its contractor will apply asphalt seal coating to several streets beginning May 4, requiring complete single-lane closures and one intersection closure.
• 21st Drive, 24th Street to 32nd Street: southbound lane will be closed 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 4; northbound lane will be closed 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 5.
• 28th Street, Avenue 9E to Avenue 10E: westbound lane closed 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 6; eastbound lane closed 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 7.
• Tillman Estates subdivision: Tillman Way, Plowman Drive, 36th Street, 38th Street and 39th Street will be closed one direction May 6 and the opposite direction May 7; work hours 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• 16th Street and Arizona Avenue: complete intersection closure from 7 p.m. May 7 through 5 a.m. May 8.
CITY STREET MAINTENANCE
City Street Maintenance operations for the week of April 27 through May 1 will take place in the following areas:
Thermal Patch Crew:
• Palmcroft subdivision
• 8th Avenue between 5th Street and 6th Street
Citywide pothole maintenance
Concrete crew:
• 8th Avenue between 5th Street and 6th Street
OTHER UTILITY PROJECTS, ENCROACHMENT PERMITS
Ridgeview Drive at 24th Street (gas line)
April 1 through May, gas line work requires the closure of Ridgeview Drive and/or Elks Lane north of 24th Street. This will reduce westbound 24th Street to one lane. Work will take place between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. to minimize impacts on 24th Street.
Avenue 3-1/2E, 40th Street (Century Link)
Century Link will conduct maintenance on existing communication lines. The project will require lane shifts and a reduced speed limit of 35 mph. Work may be complete by mid-May.
Avenue A, 11th-16th streets (Century Link)
Century Link will be working on communications lines that will require lane shifts and reduced speed of 35 mph. Flaggers will be on site to direct traffic. Work is anticipated to be completed by mid-May.
32nd Street, 3E to South Frontage (Century Link)
Century Link is working on communication lines along 32nd Street between Avenue 3E and South Frontage Road ending at 30th Street. Work will require a reduced speed limit of 45 mph and is anticipated to be completed by the first week of May.
16th Street, avenues C to D (APS)
Beginning April, APS will remove existing poles along the north side of 16th Street. Work will require lane shifts and reduced speed of 25 mph. This project is anticipated to be completed by the beginning of July.
Arizona Avenue, 24th Street (APS)
Beginning April, APS will remove existing poles on Arizona Avenue north of 24th Street. Work will require lane shifts and reduced speed limit of 25 mph. This project is anticipated to be completed by the beginning of July.
32nd Street, 8th Avenue to 4th Avenue (cable)
April 17 through May 8, a contractor will be working on cable lines, which will require lane shifts on 32nd Street from 4th Avenue to 8th Avenue.
32nd Street, 4th Avenue (Southwest Gas)
Southwest Gas will be inspecting gas lines under 32nd Street near 4th Avenue, which will require lane shifts and reduced speed of 25 mph. Work is anticipated to be completed by beginning of May.