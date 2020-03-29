A weekly list of city projects or encroachment permits issued by the City of Yuma affecting busy streets.
City Projects
Avenue B and 24th Street
Traffic signal upgrades will take place at the intersection of 24th Street and Avenue B March 30 through April 2. Traffic on Avenue B will be allowed continuous flow through the intersection during the construction. 24th Street traffic must stop. Motorists are advised to use 32nd Street to cross Avenue B.
Castle Dome Avenue at 8th Street/Giss Parkway
The intersection of Castle Dome Avenue with 8th Street to the east and Giss Parkway to the west is closed for reconstruction. This three-month project will convert the existing intersection into a roundabout, create access to future anticipated private development to the north and prepare the intersection for eventual improvements to 8th Street as outlined in the City’s Capital Improvement Program. A water line relocation is also part of this project. Traffic will be detoured using Rio Vista Drive between 7th Street and 9th Street.
16th Street, Avenue B to Avenue C
The reconstruction of 16th Street westbound lanes continues in 1,000-foot work zones from Avenue B and working west toward Avenue C. At this point, a closure of the Avenue C intersection with 16th Street is anticipated in early April. The overall project is anticipated to be completed in approximately 2 months.
City Street Maintenance — Slurry Seal
City Street Maintenance operations for the week of March 30 through April 5 will take place in the following areas:
Slurry Seal Operations:
• March 31, 3rd Avenue from 14th Street to 15th Street
• April 4, Arizona Avenue from 40th Street to 32nd Street and 15th Street from 4th Avenue to 2nd Avenue
Thermo Patch Crew:
• Citywide patching; call 928-373-4504 for pothole repair.
Other utility projects, encroachment permits
Ridgeview Drive at 24th Street (gas line)
March 29 through April 3, gas line work requires closure of Ridgeview Drive and/or Elks Lane north of 24th Street. This will reduce westbound 24th Street to one lane. Work will take place between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. to minimize impacts on 24th Street.
Avenue 3-1/2E, 40th Street (Century Link)
Century Link will conduct maintenance on existing communication lines. The project will require lane shifts and a reduced speed limit of 35 mph. Work is anticipated to complete by mid-May.
Avenue C, Daisy to Crane (SW Gas)
From mid-February through the end of March, Southwest Gas contractors will be working on gas lines on Avenue C between Daisy Street and Crane Street. The project will require lane shifts and a reduced speed limit of 25 mph.
Avenue A, 11th-16th streets (Century Link)
Century Link will be working on communications lines that will require lane shifts and reduced speed of 35 mph. Flaggers will be on site to direct traffic. Work is anticipated to be completed by mid-May.
8th Street, Avenue B (SW Gas)
A contractor will be working on gas line project through the end of March. Lane shifts and reduced speed limits will be in place in work zones.
32nd Street, 3E to South Frontage (Cent. Link)
Century Link is working on communication lines along 32nd Street between Avenue 3E and South Frontage Road ending at 30th Street. Work will require reduced speed of 45 mph and is anticipated to be completed by the first week of May.
Avenue 3E, Co. 18th Street (SW Gas)
A gas contractor will be working on a leak repair that will require lane shifts. Work is expected to be completed by the end of March.