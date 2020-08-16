A weekly list of city projects or encroachment permits issued by the City of Yuma affecting busy streets.
CITY PROJECTS
• 1st Avenue from 22nd Street to 24th Street
• Pacific Avenue from 24th Street to Palo Verde Street
CITY STREET MAINTENANCE
City street maintenance operations for the week of Aug. 17-21 will take place in the following areas:
Street asphalt patching
• Palmcroft Estates, 28th Street to 32nd Street between Avenue A and 8th Avenue
Sidewalk concrete repairs
• El Descanso subdivision (multiple locations): east 25th Place from Descanso Drive to east end cul-de sac; 26th Street from Descanso Drive to James Drive
Street crack sealing
• 1st Avenue from 22nd Street to 24th Street.
• Pacific Avenue from 24th Street to Palo Verde Street
Street lane striping
Drivers are asked to be cautious of wet paint on the roadway in the following areas:
• City streets between Avenue 3E and the eastern city limits.
OTHER UTILITY PROJECTS, ENCROACHMENT PERMITS
Avenue B, 24th to 32nd streets (contractor)
June through mid-August, a contractor will be working on communication lines on Avenue B from 24th Street to 32nd Street. This two-month project will require lane shifts. Drivers are advised to use caution.
Palo Verde Street, Lakin Avenue (Century Link)
July through September, Century Link will work on communication lines along Lakin Avenue. This two-month project will require lane shifts and speed limit of 25 mph.
Arizona Avenue, 16th-18th streets (Century Link)
Century Link will access communication lines. Work will require lane restrictions on Arizona Avenue between 16th Street to 18th Street with speed limit reduced to 35 mph. Completion is expected by the end of August.
8th Street, 21st Avenue (Southwest Gas)
Sometime between July through November, Southwest Gas will install gas lines. Traffic control will be in place, shifting lanes and reducing speed limit to 25 mph.
Avenue B, 28th Street (APS)
Beginning mid-July, APS will install a new transformer and will work on existing poles on the west side of Avenue B, south of 28th Street. Proceed through the area with caution. Completion is expected by mid-September.
Avenue B, 15th-20th streets (Century Link)
Through mid-October, Century Link will conduct maintenance on telephone cable lines. This three-month project will require lane shifts with 45 mph speed limit on Avenue B between 15th Street and 20th Street.
Madison Avenue, 2nd Street (APS)
Beginning Aug. 17, APS will replace poles along the west side of Madison Avenue south of 2nd Street. Proceed through the area with caution. Completion is expected by Aug. 21.
3rd Street, Avenue A (Century Link)
Through mid-September, Century Link will work on communication lines. Work will require lane shifts along 3rd Street between 9th and 10th avenues and a speed limit of 25 mph.