A weekly list of city projects or encroachment permits issued by the City of Yuma affecting busy streets.
CITY PROJECTS
Castle Dome Avenue at 8th Street/Giss Parkway
The intersection of Castle Dome Avenue with 8th Street to the east and Giss Parkway to the west is closed for reconstruction. This three-month project will convert the existing intersection into a roundabout, create access to future anticipated private development to the north and prepare the intersection for eventual improvements to 8th Street as outlined in the City’s Capital Improvement Program. A water line relocation is also part of this project. Traffic is detoured using Rio Vista Drive between 7th Street and 9th Street. The project is on track for completion in mid-June.
16th Street, Avenue B to Avenue C
The reconstruction of 16th Street westbound lanes continues between Avenue B and Avenue C. Once westbound paving is completed, crews will set up lane restrictions in isolated work zones to raise utilities to street grade level. Drivers are advised to use caution. Following that, an additional closure will take place at 16th Street and Avenue C to apply a pavement overlay. Then, milling and repaving eastbound lanes will return traffic to one lane each direction. Overall project completion is expected by the end of June.
4th Avenue, 12th Street
Beginning mid-April through May, a contractor will repair and/or replace conduit for streetlights in the area of 4th Avenue between 11th Street and 13th Street. Work will require speed limit of 25 mph and lane shifts on 4th Avenue. 12th Street will close between 4th and 5th avenues. Detour using 10th Street or 14th Street.
CITY STREET MAINTENANCE
City Street Maintenance operations for the week of May 26-28 will take place in the following areas:
Thermal patch crew:
• Sunridge Drive, 16th Street to its southern end
• 24th Street to 26th Street, 4th Avenue to 8th Avenue
Concrete crew:
• Yuma Heights subdivision, 1000 block of 6th Avenue and 1000 block of 4th Avenue
• Saguaro Estates, 4000 block of Mississippi Avenue; 7900 block of 42nd Place; 3900 block of Avenue 8E
Striping crew:
Drivers are asked to be cautious of wet paint on the roadway in the following areas:
• 24th Street from Avenue 3E to Avenue B
• 32nd Street from Avenue B to Avenue D
OTHER UTILITY PROJECTS, ENCROACHMENT PERMITS
16th Street, avenues C to D (APS)
APS is removing existing poles along the north side of 16th Street. Work will require lane shifts and reduced speed of 25 mph. This project is anticipated to be completed by the beginning of July.
Arizona Avenue, 24th Street (APS)
APS is removing existing poles on Arizona Avenue north of 24th Street. Work will require lane shifts and reduced speed limit of 25 mph. This project is anticipated to be completed by the beginning of July.
4th Avenue, 28th Street (Southwest Gas)
Gas line work on 4th Avenue and 28th Street will require lane shifts and a reduced speed of 25 mph. Work is anticipated to be completed by the end of May.
Avenue A, 32nd Street (Century Link)
Beginning May 25, Century Link will work on communication lines in the area of Avenue A and 32nd Street. Work will require lane shifts and reduced speed limit. Project is anticipated to be completed by the end of July.
16th Street, Via Cielo (APS)
June 1-5, APS will replace a pole on the south side of 16th Street east of Via Cielo Street. Work will require sidewalk closure, speed limit of 25 mph and lane shifts on 16th Street.
32nd Street, 4th-8th avenues (contractor)
Through May 31, 32nd Street will be reduced one lane between 8th Avenue and 4th Avenue for private contractor work.