A weekly list of city projects or encroachment permits issued by the City of Yuma affecting busy streets.
CITY PROJECTS
Castle Dome Avenue at 8th Street/Giss Parkway
The intersection of Castle Dome Avenue with 8th Street to the east of Giss Parkway continues to be closed for reconstruction. Paving was scheduled for June 26-27, followed by pavement markings on June 29. Substantial completion is expected by the end of June. Traffic is detoured using Rio Vista Drive between 7th Street and 9th Street.
16th Street, Avenue B to Avenue C
The intersection of Avenue C and 16th Street is completely closed to raise the utilities to grade on June 25-26. Overall project completion is expected by the end of June.
CITY STREET MAINTENANCE
City Street Maintenance operations for the week of June 29 to July 3 will take place in the following areas:
Thermal patch crew:
• La Mesa Park subdivision, 22nd Street to 24th Street from Mary Avenue to Olivia Avenue
Concrete crew:
• Ocotillo subdivision, sections 4, 5 and 6
Crack seal crew:
• Ocotillo subdivision 1
Striping crew:
Drivers are asked to be cautious of wet paint on the roadway in the following areas:
• 16th Street to 40th Street from west city limits to Arizona Avenue
OTHER UTILITY PROJECTS, ENCROACHMENT PERMITS
Avenue A, 32nd Street (Century Link)
Century Link will work on communication lines in the area of Avenue A and 32nd Street. Work will require lane shifts and reduced speed limit. Completion is anticipated by the end of July.
Avenue B, streets 24th to 32nd (contractor)
June through mid-August, a contractor will be working on communication lines on Avenue B from 24th Street to 32nd Street. This two-month project will require lane shifts. Drivers are advised to use caution.
32nd Street, Avenue B to 8th Avenue (APS)
APS work on 32nd Street between Avenue B to 8th Avenue will require lane shifts and speed limit of 35 mph. Completion is expected by the end of July.
Avenue 3E, 40th Street (Southwest Gas)
June through mid-July, Southwest Gas will repair valves on Avenue 3E and 40th Street. Traffic control will be in place, limiting lanes on Avenue 3E with a reduced speed limit of 25 mph.
Avenue A, County 12th Street (telecom)
Communication line work will require lane restrictions on Avenue A between County 12th Street and 36th Street. Completion is anticipated by mid-July.
Avenue 4E, 32nd Street (APS)
APS will replace existing control switches along the east side of Avenue 4E at 32nd Street June 22-26. Proceed through the area with caution.
Palo Verde Street, Lakin Avenue (Century Link)
July through September, Century Link will work on communication lines along Lakin Avenue. This two-month project will require lane shifts and speed limit of 25 mph.
Arizona Avenue, 16th-18th streets (Century Link)
Beginning end of June, Century Link will access communication lines. Work will require lane restrictions on Arizona Avenue between 16th Street to 18th Street with speed limit reduced to 35 mph. Completion is expected by the end of August.
Avenue B, 28th Street (APS)
Through mid-July, APS will install a new transformer along the west side of Avenue B south of 28th Street. Work will require lane shifts.
Avenue 3E, MCAS main gate
Beginning July 6, a contractor will replace shade fabric at the main gate of Marine Corps Air Station Yuma. Work will require lane restrictions on Avenue 3E. Completion is expected by the end of July.
Virginia Drive, 26th Street to 27th Street (APS)
Through the end of July, APS will access electrical cables. Work will require a road closure at Virginia Drive between 26th Street and 27th Street. Traffic is detoured using 27th Street and 3rd Avenue.