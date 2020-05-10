A weekly list of city projects or encroachment permits issued by the City of Yuma affecting busy streets.
CITY PROJECTS
Castle Dome Avenue at 8th Street/Giss Parkway
The intersection of Castle Dome Avenue with 8th Street to the east and Giss Parkway to the west is closed for reconstruction. This three-month project will convert the existing intersection into a roundabout, create access to future anticipated private development to the north and prepare the intersection for eventual improvements to 8th Street as outlined in the City’s Capital Improvement Program. A water line relocation is also part of this project. Traffic will be detoured using Rio Vista Drive between 7th Street and 9th Street.
16th Street, Avenue B to Avenue C
The reconstruction of 16th Street westbound lanes continues between Avenue B and Avenue C. Paving is projected to take place in late April, with current traffic control in place through the first week of June.
4th Avenue, 12th Street
Beginning mid-April through May, a contractor will repair and/or replace conduit for streetlights in the area of 4th Avenue between 11th Street and 13th Street. Work will require speed limit of 25 mph and lane shifts on 4th Avenue. 12th Street will close between 4th and 5th avenues. Detour using 10th Street or 14th Street.
CITY STREET MAINTENANCE
City Street Maintenance operations for the week of May 11-15 will take place in the following areas:
Thermal patch crew:
• Avenue 3E, County 13th Street to County 14th Street
• Avenue 3E, County 16th Street to County 17th Street
• Westridge Estates
Concrete crew:
• Castle View subdivision
• 24th Street from Araby Road to Avenue 9E
Crack seal crew:
• Terra Bella subdivision
Oil seal program (May 11-15)
• Tillman Estates: 36th to 38th streets May 11-12; 38th to 40th streets May 13-14
• Belleza subdivision: May 11-12
• Terra Bella subdivision: May 13-14
Touch-ups in all 3 subdivisions to take place May 15.
OTHER UTILITY PROJECTS, ENCROACHMENT PERMITS
Ridgeview Drive at 24th Street (gas line)
Through May, gas line work requires the closure of Ridgeview Drive and/or Elks Lane north of 24th Street. This will reduce westbound 24th Street to one lane. Work will take place between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. to minimize impacts on 24th Street.
Avenue A, 11th-16th streets (Century Link)
Century Link will be working on communications lines that will require lane shifts and reduced speed of 35 mph. Flaggers will be on site to direct traffic. Work is anticipated to be completed by mid-May.
16th Street, avenues C to D (APS)
APS is removing existing poles along the north side of 16th Street. Work will require lane shifts and reduced speed of 25 mph. This project is anticipated to be completed by the beginning of July.
Arizona Avenue, 24th Street (APS)
APS is removing existing poles on Arizona Avenue north of 24th Street. Work will require lane shifts and reduced speed limit of 25 mph. This project is anticipated to be completed by the beginning of July.
8th Street, Magnolia Avenue (APS)
Beginning May 11, APS will replace existing poles on 8th Street east of Magnolia Avenue. Work will require lane shifts, a reduced speed limit of 35 mph and bike lane closure. This project is anticipated to be complete by May 15.
8th Avenue, Palmcroft Drive (cable)
May 8-12, a private contractor will work on cable lines in the area of 8th Avenue, 29th Street and Palmcroft Drive, requiring lane shifts on 8th Avenue.
4th Avenue, 28th Street (Southwest Gas)
Gas line work on 4th Avenue and 28th Street will require lane shifts and a reduced speed of 25 mph. Work is anticipated to be completed by the end of May.