A weekly list of city projects or encroachment permits issued by the City of Yuma affecting busy streets.
CITY PROJECTS
Castle Dome Avenue at 8th Street/Giss Parkway
The intersection of Castle Dome Avenue with 8th Street to the east and Giss Parkway to the west is closed for reconstruction. This three-month project will convert the existing intersection into a roundabout, create access to future anticipated private development to the north and prepare the intersection for eventual improvements to 8th Street as outlined in the City’s Capital Improvement Program. A water line relocation is also part of this project. Traffic is detoured using Rio Vista Drive between 7th Street and 9th Street.
16th Street, Avenue B to Avenue C
The reconstruction of 16th Street westbound lanes continues between Avenue B and Avenue C. Paving is projected to take place in late April, with current traffic control in place through the first week of June.
4th Avenue, 12th Street
Beginning mid-April through May, a contractor will repair and/or replace conduit for streetlights in the area of 4th Avenue between 11th Street and 13th Street. Work will require speed limit of 25 mph and lane shifts on 4th Avenue. 12th Street will close between 4th and 5th avenues. Detour using 10th Street or 14th Street.
CITY STREET MAINTENANCE
City Street Maintenance operations for the week of May 18-22 will take place in the following areas:
Thermal patch crew:
• Westridge Estates
Concrete crew:
• Castle View subdivision
• Avenue A from 36th Street to 40th Street
Thermoplastic crew:
• E. 24th Street from Pacific Avenue to Lakin Avenue (May 21-22)
OTHER UTILITY PROJECTS, ENROACHMENT PERMITS
Ridgeview Drive at 24th Street (gas line)
Following gas line work, Ridgeview Drive will be closed north of 24th Street for asphalt and concrete restoration 5 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday. Westbound 24th Street will be reduced to one lane of through traffic during work hours.
Elks Lane at 24th Street (gas line)
Following gas line work, Elks Lane will be closed north of 24th Street for asphalt and concrete restoration 6 a.m. Monday through 4 a.m. Tuesday. Westbound 24th Street will be reduced to one lane of through traffic during work hours.
16th Street, avenues C to D (APS)
Beginning April, APS will remove existing poles along the north side of 16th Street. Work will require lane shifts and reduced speed of 25 mph. This project is anticipated to be completed by the beginning of July.
Arizona Avenue, 24th Street (APS)
Beginning April, APS will remove existing poles on Arizona Avenue north of 24th Street. Work will require lane shifts and reduced speed limit of 25 mph. This project is anticipated to be completed by the beginning of July.
4th Avenue, 28th Street (Southwest Gas)
Gas line work on 4th Avenue and 28th Street will require lane shifts and a reduced speed of 25 mph. Work is anticipated to be completed by the end of May.
4th Avenue, 12th Street (APS)
May 18-22, APS will perform maintenance on existing poles. Work will require lane shifts and reduced speed of 25 mph.
12th Lane, 14th Avenue to Sunset (Southwest Gas)
Gas line work will require road closure of 12th Lane between 14th Avenue to 16th Avenue May 18-19.
Avenue 3E, 40th Street (Southwest Gas)
Gas line work will require lane shifts at Avenue 3E and 40th Street May 18-22. Speed limit will be reduced to 25 mph.
Avenue A, 32nd Street (Century Link)
Beginning May 25, Century Link will work on communication lines in the area of Avenue A and 32nd Street. Work will require lane shifts and reduced speed limit. Project is anticipated to be completed by the end of July.