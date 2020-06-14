A weekly list of city projects or encroachment permits issued by the City of Yuma affecting busy streets.
CITY PROJECTS
Castle Dome Avenue at 8th Street/Giss Parkway
The intersection of Castle Dome Avenue with 8th Street to the east of Giss Parkway continues to be closed for reconstruction. Contractor is finishing final concrete pours. Pavement is scheduled in the week of June 15, followed by pavement markings the week of June 22. Overall completion is expected by the end of June. Traffic is detoured using Rio Vista Drive between 7th Street and 9th Street.
16th Street, Avenue B to Avenue C
The reconstruction continues on 16th Street with open traffic between Avenue B and Avenue C. On June 15, the intersection of 16th Street and Avenue C will completely close for a 24-hour period. Drivers are advised to find alternate routes. Following that, an additional closure will take place at 16th Street to mill and apply a pavement overlay from June 16-19. Overall project completion is expected by the end of June.
CITY STREET MAINTENANCE
City street maintenance operations for the week of June 15-19 will take place in the following areas:
Thermal patch crew:
• 34th Place from Avenue A to west end
• 7th Avenue to 25th Street
• 1100 block of Dora Avenue
Concrete crew:
• 1400 block of Kuns Court
• 9645 E. 38th Lane to Vista del Sol
• 9624 E. 37th Street to Vista del Sol
• 200 block of Palo Verde Street
• 1900 block of 4th Avenue
Striping crew:
Drivers are asked to be cautious of wet paint on the roadway
Citywide striping:
• 8th Street to north city limits from Gila Street to west city limits
Mag Seal Operations:
• City wide mag seal of unpaved roads and shoulders
Walking path maintenance:
• Redondo Center Drive walking path
OTHER UTILITY PROJECTS, ENCROACHMENT PERMITS
16th Street, avenues C to D (APS)
APS is removing existing poles along the north side of 16th Street. Work will require lane shifts and reduced speed of 25 mph. Expected completion is by the beginning of July.
Arizona Avenue, 24th Street (APS)
APS is removing existing poles on Arizona Avenue north of 24th Street. Work will require lane shifts and a reduced speed limit of 25 mph. Completion is anticipated the beginning of July.
Avenue A, 32nd Street (Century Link)
Century Link is working on communication lines in the area of Avenue A and 32nd Street. Work will require lane shifts and reduced speed limit. Completion is anticipated by the end of July.
32nd Street, 4th-8th avenues (contractor)
Through early June, 32nd Street will be reduced to one lane between 8th Avenue and 4th Avenue for private contractor work.
Avenue 3E, County 14th Street (APS)
APS is installing wildlife guards on existing poles along east side of Avenue 3E north of County 14th Street. Speed limit will be 55 mph.
Avenue B, streets 24th to 32nd (contractor)
June through mid-August, a contractor will be working on communication lines on Avenue B from 24th Street to 32nd Street. This two-month project will require lane shifts. Drivers are advised to use caution.
32nd Street, Avenue B to 8th Avenue (APS)
APS work on 32nd Street between Avenue B to 8th Avenue will require lane shifts and speed limit of 35 mph. Completion is expected by the end of July.
Avenue 3E, 40th Street (Southwest Gas)
June through mid-July, Southwest Gas will repair valves on Avenue 3E and 40th Street. Traffic control will be in place, limiting lanes on Avenue 3E with a reduced speed limit of 25 mph.
Avenue A, County 12th Street (telecom)
Communication line work will require lane restrictions on Avenue A between County 12th Street and 36th Street. Completion is anticipated by mid-July.
Avenue 4E, 32nd Street (APS)
APS will replace existing control switches along the east side of Avenue 4E at 32nd Street June 22-26. Proceed through the area with caution.
2nd Avenue 4E, 9th-10th streets (Fishel)
2nd Avenue will be closed to all traffic between 9th Street and 10th Street for asphalt restoration following utility line work 5 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday.