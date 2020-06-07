A weekly list of city projects or encroachment permits issued by the City of Yuma affecting busy streets.
CITY PROJECTS
Castle Dome Avenue at 8th Street/Giss Parkway
The intersection of Castle Dome Avenue with 8th Street to the east of Giss Parkway continues to be closed for reconstruction. Contractor is finishing final concrete pours. Pavement is scheduled in mid-June.
The intersection has been converted into a roundabout, and will create access to future anticipated private development to the north and prepare the intersection for eventual improvements to 8th Street as outlined in the City’s Capital Improvement Program. A water line relocation is also part of this project. Traffic is detoured using Rio Vista Drive between 7th Street and 9th Street.
16th Street, Avenue B to Avenue C
The reconstruction continues on 16th Street with open traffic between Avenue B and Avenue C. On June 15, the intersection of 16th Street and Avenue C will completely close for a 24-hour period. Drivers are advised to find alternate routes. Following that, an additional closure will take place at 16th Street to mill and apply a pavement overlay from June 16-19. Overall project completion is expected by the end of June.
32nd Street, Catalina Drive
June 8-12, the traffic signal at 32nd Street and Catalina Drive will be dark while crews and a contractor upgrade the traffic signals to current city standards. 32nd Street traffic will flow continuously, without interruption, while Catalina will be right-turn only. Speed limit will be reduced to 25 mph in the work zone.
CITY STREET MAINTENANCE
City street maintenance operations for the week of June 8-12 will take place in the following areas:
Thermal patch crew:
• Avenue C from 28th Street to 32nd Street
• 600 block of 8th Avenue
• 2600 block of Los Amigos Drive
• 2600 block east of Casper Avenue
Concrete crew:
• 20th Street to 45th Way
• 45th Avenue to 19th Place
• 500 block of 8th Avenue
• Redondo Drive north of 16th Street
• 1326 E. 24th Place
• 1344 E. 25th Street
• 1334 E. 25th Place
• 2500 block of Mary Avenue (utility cut)
Striping crew:
Drivers are asked to be cautious of wet paint on the roadway in the following areas:
• Avenue A from Airport Loop to 1st Street
• 32nd Street from Avenue B to Avenue D
OTHER UTILITY PROJECTS, ENCROACHMENT PERMITS
16th Street, avenues C
to D (APS)
APS is removing existing poles along the north side of 16th Street. Work will require lane shifts and reduced speed of 25 mph. Expected completion is by the beginning of July.
Arizona Avenue, 24th Street (APS)
APS is removing existing poles on Arizona Avenue north of 24th Street. Work will require lane shifts and a reduced speed limit of 25 mph. Completion is anticipated in the beginning of July.
Avenue A, 32nd Street (Century Link)
Century Link is working on communication lines in the area of Avenue A and 32nd Street. Work will require lane shifts and reduced speed limit. Completion is anticipated by the end of July.
32nd Street, 4th-8th avenues (contractor)
Through early June, 32nd Street will be reduced to one lane between 8th Avenue and 4th Avenue for private contractor work.
Avenue 3E, County 14th Street (APS)
Beginning June 8, APS will install wildlife guards on existing poles along east side of Avenue 3E north of County 14th Street. Speed limit will be 55 mph. Completion is anticipated by June 12.
Avenue B, streets 24th to 32nd (contractor)
June through mid-August, a contractor will be working on communication lines on Avenue B from 24th Street to 32nd Street. This two-month project will require lane shifts. Drivers are advised to use caution.
32nd Street, Avenue B to 8th Avenue (APS)
APS work on 32nd Street between Avenue B to 8th Avenue will require lane shifts and speed limit of 35 mph. Completion is expected by the end of July.