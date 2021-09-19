A weekly list of City projects or encroachment permits issued by the City of Yuma affecting busy streets.
CITY PROJECTS
2nd Avenue, 8th Street to 13th Street
A contractor working for the City is reconstructing 2nd Avenue between 8th Street and 13th Street. Work includes replacing the existing asphalt, installing new water services and improving curbs, gutters and sidewalks.
2nd Avenue is closed to all through traffic between 10th Street and 12th Street, with detours available for residential and business access. Work is expected to continue through mid-October.
North Frontage Road, Avenue 9E to Avenue 10E
Beginning Oct. 11, a contractor working for the City will reconstruct pavement on North Frontage Road starting at Avenue 9E and working east toward Avenue 10E. Subsequent work will reconstruct Avenue 10E from North Frontage toward 28th Street. This project will involve full road closures in sections that will at times require long detours. Motorists should plan on extra time, particularly with pickups and drop-offs at Sunrise Elementary and Ron Watson Middle schools, and familiarize themselves with detour routes including Araby Road and Fortuna Road for north-south traffic and 24th Street, 28th Street and South Frontage Road or Interstate 8 for east-west traffic.
CITY STREET MAINTENANCE
City Street Maintenance operations for the week of Sept. 20-24 will take place in the following areas.
Street Crack Sealing
Avenue C from 24th Street to 16th Street.
Barkley Ranch ( 27th Lane to 27th Street from 48th Drive to 45th Drive).
Terraces at the View subdivision.
Roadside Grading
32nd Street from Avenue 7E to Avenue 8E.
Street Asphalt Patching
26th Place from Arizona Avenue to San Marcos Drive.
22nd Drive from 24th Street to 23rd Street.
1700 block of Avenue C.
Arcadia Lane from 16th Street to its south end.
Country Lane from Avenue B to its east end.
Sidewalk Concrete Repairs
1700 block of Avenue C.
2200 block of Avenue C.
5th Avenue and 24th Street.
6th Avenue and 24th Street.
300 block of 7th Street.
OTHER UTILITY PROJECTS AND ENCROACHMENT PERMITS
Catalina Drive, Country Club Drive (private)
Lane restrictions will take place near Catalina Drive and Country Club Drive for driveway, sidewalk and curb work. This is part of a larger private development project to be completed by late September.
Pacific Avenue, Palo Verde Street (Century Link)
Century Link is accessing manholes for splicing. Work will prompt lane restrictions along Palo Verde Street at Pacific Avenue and reduced speed limit of 35 mph. Work may be completed by late September.
24th Street, Mary Avenue (Century Link)
Century Link will access manholes for line maintenance work that will prompt lane restrictions along 24th Street and Mary Avenue. Work should be completed by late September.
16th Street, Avenue B (Century Link)
Century Link will perform communication line work that will prompt lane restrictions along 16th Street and Avenue B and a reduced speed limit of 25 mph. Work is anticipated to be completed by late September.
Avenue B, 8th Street (private contractor)
Through late December, crews will perform underground utility work along Avenue B and 8th Street. Work will prompt lane shifts and a reduced speed limit of 25 mph.
Giss Parkway, 4th Avenue to Rio Vista (Wanrack)
Through late September, crews will install conduit and fiber optic along Giss Parkway from 4th Avenue east to 7th Street and then to Rio Vista Drive. Work will prompt lane restrictions on eastbound Giss Parkway and reduced speed limit of 25 mph.
Araby Road, 24th Street (Southwest Gas)
Southwest Gas will replace a gas line along 24th Street and Araby Road. Work in the area will require lane restrictions through late December.
14th Avenue, 22nd Street, Parkway, Ridgeview (Southwest Gas)
Southwest Gas will conduct underground line replacement work in the Vista Del Valle area that will impact sections of 14th Avenue, Parkway Drive and Ridgeview Drive through late September.
Avenue B, 23rd Street to 24th Street (Southwest Gas)
Southwest Gas will conduct valve maintenance, closing the right southbound lane of Avenue B between 23rd Street and 24th Street. Work hours will be between 6 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Specific date of work will occur between Aug. 23 and Sept. 30.
16th Street, Yuma Palms and Rio Vista areas (Century Link)
Century Link will perform communication line work in a number of areas in the vicinity of Yuma Palms and Rio Vista. Temporary lane closures may be possible in the following isolated locations:
1700 block of Sunridge Drive.
East of Sunridge Drive at 16th Street.
Southeast corner of Castle Dome Avenue and Yuma Palms Parkway.
Northwest corner of Rio Vista and 7th Street.
Northwest corner of Castle Dome Avenue and 12th Street.
Avenue 3E, Palo Verde Street (Century Link)
Through late December, Century Link will perform communication line work that will prompt lane restrictions along Avenue 3E and Palo Verde Street.
Avenue 3E, 32nd Street (Southwest Gas)
Southwest Gas will conduct valve maintenance. Work will prompt lane shifts along Avenue 3Eand 32nd Street and reduced speed limit of 25 mph. Work is anticipated to be completed by late September.
Desert Springs Drive (Yuma County)
Through Sept. 17, road construction work will prompt full road closures at Desert Springs Drive in the following locations:
Desert Springs Drive and S. Ocotillo Lane.
South Cardinal Lane.
Hummingbird Lane.
South Desert Air Boulevard.
16th Street, El Paseo Real to 14th Avenue (Southwest Gas)
Southwest Gas will conduct valve maintenance along 16th Street between El Paseo Real and 14th Avenue. Work in the area will require lane restrictions through late September and a reduced speed limit of 25 mph.
Avenue 4E, 32nd Street to 36th Street (sewer line)
From Sept. 20-24, sewer line work will narrow the shoulder of Avenue 4E between 32nd Street and 36th Street, and will prompt left turn restrictions from 4E at 32nd Street.
29th Street west of 4th Avenue (APS)
Between Sept. 27 and Oct. 1, APS has a single-day pole installment project that will require narrow lanes on 29th Street.
3rd Street, 22nd-24th avenues (Spectrum)
Aerial line work will take place along 3rd Street between 22nd Avenue and 24th Avenue, reducing lanes widths on 3rd Street and closing alley access from 3rd Street. This 4-day project is expected to conclude by Oct. 5.