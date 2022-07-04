Due to the consolidation of precincts for the Aug. 2 primary election and the Nov. 8 general election, Yuma residents will be able to cast their vote or drop off ballots at any voting center in Yuma County.
“That’s because we’re doing the consolidated polling places, so if you’re a Yuma resident and working in San Luis, you can still drop off your ballot or go vote in any of those locations,” Mayor Doug Nicholls noted.
The City Council adopted a resolution approving voting center locations and the consolidation of precincts, which opens all centers to any person voting in the elections.
The list of eight voting centers include locations in the Foothills, Wellton, Somerton, San Luis and Yuma, two of which are mega centers.
The city has an intergovernmental agreement with Yuma County Election Services and the Yuma County Recorder, which allows the county to conduct the city’s elections.
In 2011, the Board of Supervisors authorized the use of voting centers throughout the county. The city has used the voting center process since the November 2012 election, as approved through a resolution.
“This process allows greater flexibility and convenience to the City’s citizens because it allows them to vote at any of the voting centers, rather than restricting them to only one location,” states a staff report.
In response to a question from Councilman Mike Shelton about the number of polling places, City Clerk Lynda Bushong explained that elections this year will have additional polling places, due to the state races.
“There are more places for all of our citizens to vote,” Bushong said.
Councilman Gary Knight asked about the election costs, which have a budget of $100,000.
“It’s shown a little high,” Knight noted. “I just want to know what the share of our election is. Since it’s the first time we have an election in an even number year and in conjunction with multiple jurisdictions, I’d like to get an idea how much we’re saving, doing that.”
Bushong explained that the city won’t be able to tie down the final costs until after the primary election, at which time the city will know how many municipalities will have participated.
“I believe the majority of them all have elections this year, so it will be split between all municipalities that are participating in the election,” she noted.
“When it gets to that time, I would like to see a comparison,” Knight said.