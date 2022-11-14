The Yuma Fire Department will acquire a new ambulance following approval of the purchase by the City Council.
The city will buy the ambulance for $222,734 from Braun NW Inc. of Chehalis, Washington.
This unit is expected to take about 14 months to build, and staff wished to secure the current price to avoid an increase next year. Funds will come from the Equipment Replacement Program.
The new unit will replace a 2016 ambulance that has met the end of its front-line service life. This purchase will allow the Fire Department to continue to meet the requirements of the Certificate of Necessity by staffing five full-time ambulances to meet the response time needs of the community, according to a staff report.
NEW PHONE SYSTEM
The council also approved the purchase of an Avaya Private Branch Exchange telephone system upgrade and five-year subscription services for $550,000 from ConvergeOne of Bloomington, Minnesota.
The current telephone system was installed during the construction of City Hall in 2002 and was last upgraded in 2014. With changes in technology and new federal laws over the years, the existing system has limited the city’s ability to perform upgrades, follow federal emergency calling requirements and take full advantage of newer capabilities, a staff report noted.
Upgrading the system will ensure the city complies with federal laws regulating 911 direct dialing, notification and dispatchable location requirements for emergency calls.
Additionally, Avaya’s subscription services will allow the city access to new enhancements, mobile access and call center capabilities currently not supported.
The cost for the one-time upgrade and first-year subscription will be $311,665, with an annual subscription cost of $59,584 a year for the second through fourth years, for a total five-year cost estimate of $550,000.
This project is included in the city’s long-range financial planning.
WATER METERS
Another approved purchase is $230,000 for water meters from Badger Meter of Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The new meters will replace those that reach their end of life and new service installations.
The Utilities Department standardized the use of water meters manufactured by Badger Meter more than 20 years ago. In 2006 the department began to transition to automated meter reading with devices manufactured by Badger.
SURVEILLANCE TRAILER
The council approved an agreement with the Arizona Department of Homeland Security for reimbursement of funds up to $55,675 for the purchase of a surveillance trailer for the Yuma Police Department.
The surveillance trailer will augment community safety programs “by addressing emerging threats, domestic violent extremism, and the protection of soft targets and crowded environments,” staff noted.
The funds will come from the State Homeland Security Grant Program, which supports local efforts to address “high-priority preparedness gaps and mission areas where a nexus to terrorism exists.”
Arizona receives federal grant funding from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and distributes it to agencies throughout the state via subrecipient agreements.
The federal grant will completely cover the purchase, and no city funds will be used. However, the equipment will become the property of YPD.
PROPOSED ORDINANCES
Two proposed ordinances were introduced, the first an annexation of property located at 868 and 920 S. Avenue B. Property owners David M. and Patricia J. Faulkner and the Dorothy E. Faulkner Family Limited Partnership asked the city to annex the two parcels consisting of 10.5 acres and the adjacent Avenue B right-of-way.
The council held a public hearing on the proposed annexation on July 6. After the 30-day waiting period and the hearing, all necessary procedures were met, including obtaining the signatures representing at least one-half of the value of the real and personal property and one-half of the parcel owners. The petitions were received and recorded with the Yuma County Recorder’s Office.
The next step is for the council to adopt the proposed ordinance changing the city boundaries to include the annexation area. The ordinance also identifies the zoning district to be placed on the property within the annexation area as agriculture.
The second proposed ordinance would declare city-owned property at 1651 S. 1st Ave. as surplus and authorize its sale to the adjacent property owner.
The city acquired the property in 2011 as part of a capital improvement program traffic visibility project. Since then, the city has installed a visibility triangle for safer traffic flow, and the remaining 5,625-square-foot parcel is no longer needed.
The adjacent property owner wishes to acquire the parcel. The city will sell the property based on the greater of the price per square foot which the city paid or current market value.
The council also appointed Sebastian Sanchez as Municipal Court judge pro tempore, and the mayor read an Alzheimer’s and Caregiver Awareness Month Proclamation.