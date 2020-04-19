The Yuma Planning and Zoning Commission sided with a developer in a variance appeal that had been previously denied by a city hearing officer.
The commission on Monday unanimously approved a request to reduce the rear yard setback for property located at 2784 S. 44th Trail. Mayra Cobian, on behalf of Park West Yuma Development, requested a variance to reduce the rear yard setback from 10 feet to 6 feet 6 inches in the Low Density Residential District.
The hearing officer denied the variance request on Feb. 13. According to the city code, all variance decisions from the hearing officer are appealable to the Planning and Zoning Commission.
As a quasi-judicial appellate body, the commission may give deference to the hearing officer’s decision but is not bound by it, according to a staff report. Staff took a neutral position and did not provide a recommendation to the commissioners.
Alyssa Linville, assistant director of community development, explained that the hearing officer denied the variance because the officer felt it did not meet all four criteria for a variance: a special circumstance which does not apply to most other properties in the district; the special circumstance was not created or caused by the property owner; the variance is necessary to preserve the property rights enjoyed by other property owners in the vicinity under identical zoning designations; and the granting of the variance is not detrimental to anyone else.
In a memo, Amelia Griffin, assistant planner, explained that plans call for building a single-family residence on the property. Upon submission of a site plan, city staff determined that the placement of the patio for the home offered in this subdivision would not meet the required rear yard setback. The zoning code requires a 10-foot rear yard setback in the zoning district. The property owner wants to reduce the rear yard setback to 6 feet, 6 inches for the placement of the patio.
Griffin noted that staff identified a special circumstance related to the shape of the lot, but they believed the property owner created the special circumstance during the design of the subdivision.
“It is during the design of the subdivision that the developer should ensure that each lot can accommodate at least one standard housing option,” Griffin wrote.
However, her memo pointed out that the location of the patio would not impact neighboring properties. The proposed patio would be located along the exterior of the subdivision adjacent to an enhancement area maintained by a Municipal Improvement District.
On Feb. 13, the hearing officer denied the property owner’s variance request, finding that the special circumstance was created by the property owner and the granting of the variance was not necessary for the preservation of substantial property rights enjoyed by other property owners.
Brian Hall of Park West told the commissioners that the denial was “completely misplaced,” noting that the setback involves “just a corner of the patio” and there are no safety issues nor would it impact anyone else as it will never back into another development.
“It’s not going to negatively impact the property rights of anyone else,” Hall said.
Commissioner Greg Counts asked if other lots in the development had the same problem. Hall said no, that this lot was the “last and only” with the problem.
Chairman Chris Hamel noted that the area involved was less than 3.5 feet and he didn’t feel it made much of a difference. “I understand the 10-foot setback rule, I understand the importance,” he said, explaining that setbacks ensure enough room for firefighters and services to get around the property safely in an emergency.
But, Hamel noted, Hall also presented the “unique fact” that the rear of the property doesn’t back up to any other home or development.
“Ninety-five percent of the time, I will go with what the hearing officer recommends,” Hamel explained. But in this case, he added, “I don’t feel 3.5 feet will make much of a difference,”
Commissioner Janice Edgar agreed, noting, “It won’t show and it won’t be burdensome to anyone else around.”
After Commissioner Fred Dammeyer made the motion, the commission voted 5-0 to approve the variance, allowing the property to have a reduced rear yard setback.