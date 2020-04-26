The Yuma Planning and Zoning Commission will meet at 4:30 p.m. Monday to consider three cases, including two preliminary plats and a rezoning request.
Edais Engineering, on behalf of Riedel Construction Company, is requesting approval of the preliminary plat for La Estancia Subdivision. Plans call for dividing about 40 acres into 179 residential lots, ranging in size from 6,005 to 12,785 square feet, at the property located at the southeast corner of South Avenue 8 ½ E and East 40th Street
Dahl, Robins and Associates, on behalf of Yucca Land Company, are asking for approval of the preliminary plat for the Desert Sands Subdivision Unit 2, proposed to be divided into 97 residential lots ranging in size from 5,095 square feet to 14,138 square feet. The property is located at the southwest corner of East 44th Street and South Avenue 7 ½E.
Core Engineering Group, on behalf of Susan Lee Bettaile Trust, wants to rezone 3.25 acres located at 7600 E. 32nd St. from agriculture to general commercial.
The City Council Chambers, where the commission meetings take place, will be closed to the public. Members of the public may view the meetings live on City Channels 73 and 72 and live-streamed on the city website at www.yumaaz.gov. Recordings of the meetings will be available on the website after the meeting.
Public comment regarding any agenda item will be limited to those provided via email to the commission secretary at address planning@yumaaz.gov no later than 15 minutes prior to the start of the meeting. Comments received will be read into the record when the referenced agenda item is discussed.
To view the complete agenda and staff reports, go to www.yumaaz.gov.