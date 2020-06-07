The agenda is light for the Monday meeting of the Yuma Planning and Zoning Commission that will be held at 4:30 p.m. in the City Hall Council Chambers, 1 City Plaza.
The commission is expected to consider one case, a request by Steven L. Rhodes, on behalf of Jim D. Smith, for a conditional use permit to allow retail in the Light Industrial/Airport Overlay District. BDG Custom Creations wishes to establish a retail business at 639 E. 39th St., which is located in the Light Industrial Zoning District.
The chambers will be open with limited public access. However, members of the public who feel more comfortable watching remotely may view the meeting live on City Channels 73 and 72 and streamed live on the city website: www.yumaaz.gov.
In addition, a recording of the meeting will be available on the city’s website afterwards.
Public comment regarding the agenda item can be provided via email to the commission secretary at planning@yumaaz.gov no later than 15 minutes prior to the start of the meeting. Comments received timely will be read into the record.
To view the agenda and read the staff report, go to www.yumaaz.gov.