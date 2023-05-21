The Yuma Planning and Zoning Commission will consider two requests for conditional use permits on Monday.
First up will be a request by A&S Engineering Services, on behalf of Anwar Jatoi, for a conditional use permit to allow a drive-thru restaurant and Arco/AMPM fuel sales and convenience store in the Limited Commercial District for the property located at the southeast corner of South Avenue C and West 22nd Lane.
Staff recommended approval of the permit subject to outlined conditions, however, the applicant opposed a condition that calls for deliveries, including fuel, to occur between sunrise and sunset. The applicant noted that the business cannot limit the time of the fuel deliveries as the daily fuel requirements depend on the sales for that day.
The applicant also asked for clarification on several other conditions.
In the second case, Dahl, Robins and Associates, on behalf of Troy and Claire Eckard, requested a conditional use permit to allow a gas station, convenience store and drive-thru car wash in the General Commercial District.
The property is located near the northwest corner of Avenue 8E and 32nd Street in a new development to be called Mid Pointe Plaza.
This proposal includes an exception request to reduce the 32nd Street and Avenue 8E setback from 15 feet to zero feet for the car wash drive-thru lane and vacuum spaces.
Staff recommends approval of the permit.
The commission will meet at 4:30 p.m. in the City Hall Council Chambers, 1 City Plaza.