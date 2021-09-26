The Yuma Planning and Zoning Commission will meet on Monday to consider one case, a request by Premier Storage Condominiums of Yuma Unit 2 LLC for approval of the final plat for Buildings 4 and 8.
The two phases, totaling about 4.8 acres, would create 124 storage condominiums on the property located south of the southeast corner of East 32nd Street and South Avenue 3¾E.
The buildings would also be the seventh and eighth to be completed at this location.
The meeting will take place at 4:30 p.m. in the City Hall Council Chambers, 1 City Plaza. To view the complete agenda and staff reports, go to https://tinyurl.com/dtvc4a9y.