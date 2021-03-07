The Yuma Planning and Zoning Commission on Monday will consider a request by Abraham Torres, on behalf of Rosa M. Zamudio, for a conditional use permit that would allow an auto body shop within 600 feet of a residential zoning district and use in the Light Industrial/Infill Overlay District. The property is located at 1031 S. 3rd Ave.
The 11,200 square foot lot features an approximately 5,000 square foot building. The applicant wants to use the site for an auto body shop, which is a permitted use in this district.
However, in the Light Industrial District, permitted uses must be located a minimum distance of 600 feet from any residential zoning district and residential uses, unless separated by an arterial street, state or federal highway, railroad or truck route.
This parcel is located within 600 feet of several residential zoning districts and residential uses, and as such, a conditional use permit is required to proceed with operations on-site.
To view the complete agenda, go to https://tinyurl.com/3d2pn9x6.
The meeting will start at 4:30 p.m. in the City Hall Council Chambers, 1 City Plaza. Due to COVID-19, the chambers have limited public access. Citizens wishing to make public comment regarding any item listed on the agenda are strongly encouraged to provide their comments by email to address planning@yumaaz.gov no later than 4 p.m. on the day of the meeting.
The meeting can be viewed live on City Channel 73 and streamed live on the city website: www.yumaaz.gov. In addition, a recording of the meeting will be available on the city’s website usually the following day.