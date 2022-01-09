The Yuma Planning and Zoning on Monday will consider one case, a request by Dahl, Robins and Associates, on behalf of Barkley Seed, for a conditional use permit to expand an agriculture cooler processing and shipping facility within 600 feet of a residential zoning district and use, in the Light Industrial/Airport Overlay District.
The 21.4-acre property is located at 3255 S. Avenue 3½E, on the southeast corner with 32nd Street. Developed in 2010, the property currently features an about 44,000-square-foot agricultural processing facility.
The applicant proposes to construct a new 41,000-square-foot pre-engineered metal building for processing and shipping, adjacent to the existing facility. The expansion would include dock space for 12 additional truck bays.
The commission will meet at 4:30 p.m. in the City Hall Council Chambers, 1 City Plaza.
To view the agenda and staff reports, go to https://tinyurl.com/2p88yxrc.