The Yuma Planning and Zoning Commission on Monday will consider two cases and hold a hearing.
The first case is a request by Core Engineering Group, on behalf of Rogelio Sosa Palos and Maria Del Pilar, for approval of the preliminary plat for the Sandstone Subdivision.
The property, which is currently undeveloped, is located at the northwest corner of 11th Street and South Avenue A. The developers plan to divide the 3.13 acres into 18 residential lots, ranging in size from 6,500 square feet to 7,180 square feet.
The hearing is on a request by Ruben Hernandez, on behalf of Pedro Santiago, to rezone 4.1 acres located on 12th Street between South Castle Dome Avenue and South Pacific Avenue from agriculture to general commercial with an aesthetic overlay.
The property is adjacent to the Yuma Palms Regional Shopping Center. The applicant is preparing to sell the land, and as such, has no conceptual plan for development.
The commission will meet at 4:30 p.m. in the City Hall Council Chambers, 1 City Plaza.
To view the agenda and staff reports, go to https://tinyurl.com/6n82rb6w.