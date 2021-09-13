The Yuma Planning and Zoning Commission will hold the next meeting in a location different from where it usually meets. The commission will meet at 4:30 p.m. Monday in the Civic Center, 1440 W. Desert Hills Drive.
The commission will consider two conditional use permits and hold public hearings involving three cases.
In the first request for a conditional use permit, Johana Chacon, on behalf of JRS Mobile Services, wants permission for an industrial use within 600 feet of a residential use and zone in the Light Industrial District, on the property located at 2697 S. Avenue 2½ E. JRS needs the permit to legalize the expansion of the existing mobile mechanic business.
The second request, made by Dustin Chisum of Deutch Architecture Group, on behalf of Enterprise, a vehicle rental company, is for a permit to allow a commercial use in the Light Industrial/Airport Overlay District for the property located at 3905 S. 4th Ave. The applicant proposes to use the existing building for a vehicle leasing facility.
The first hearing is for a General Plan Amendment request by Nicklaus Engineering, on behalf of Perricone Heritage Properties, that would change the land use designation from Medium Density Residential to Commercial for 0.8 acres located east of the northeast corner of Araby Road and Interstate 8.
The applicant’s intent is to support the development of a retail site under a future request for General Commercial zoning. This is the second of two public hearings for this case.
The second hearing is for a request by the city for the decennial update of the Yuma General Plan. The commission will take public comments on the proposed updates at this first of two hearings. The second hearing will be held on Oct. 11.
The third, and last hearing, is for a request by the city to rezone 2.19 acres from the General Commercial District to the General Commercial/Public Overlay District for the property located at the northeast corner of South Avenue 8½ E and Desert Spring Drive.
The city-owned parcel will be used for the construction of the new Fire Station No. 7. The Public Overlay District is intended to allow government uses which are necessary to serve the public in particular locations of the city and to distinguish them from private uses.
The Overlay District is intended to be superimposed over the existing zoning districts for those lands held in public ownership by local, state and federal agencies within the city limits.
To view the complete agenda and staff reports, go to https://tinyurl.com/z5s5h6yv.