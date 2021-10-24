Ready to go, a developer is asking the Yuma Planning and Zoning Commission to approve both the preliminary and final plats at the same time.
The commission will consider this and other requests on Monday during a meeting to be held at 4:30 p.m. in the City Hall Council Chambers, 1 City Plaza.
Dahl, Robins and Associates, on behalf of Piramide Contractors, is requesting approval of the preliminary and final plats for the Los Agaves Subdivision, located within the Infill Overlay District.
If approved, the 1.61-acre subdivision will be divided into 12 lots, ranging in size from 5,285 to 5,399 square feet. The properties are currently identified by the addresses 1410, 1422, and 1400 W. 9th St. as well as 820 W. 8th Place.
The commission will also hold two public hearings, one on a request by Jorge A. and Yolanda Villaseñor to rezone two parcels, about 7,000 square feet each, from light industrial to low density residential while maintaining the infill overlay, for the properties located at the 1027 S. 1st Ave.
The applicant wants to rebuild a storage shed in the rear yard of the north parcel which contains a single-family home. Any new construction on these parcels, other than for the purpose of industrial use, would require a rezone to low density residential.
The south parcel is undeveloped and the property owner has no intention to develop it at this time.
The second public hearing is on a request by Dahl, Robins and Associates, on behalf of South Avenue B LLC, to rezone about 5.8 acres from the Medium Density Residential/Planned Unit Development District to the Medium Density Residential District for a portion and the High Density Residential District for another portion of the property located at 1421 S. Avenue B.
While currently undeveloped, the intended development for the property is apartments.
To view the agenda and staff reports, go to https://tinyurl.com/497je5w3.