The Yuma Planning and Zoning Commission on Monday will consider one case, a request by Dahl, Robins and Associates, on behalf of PJT LLC, for approval of the preliminary plat for the Pueblo Corner Subdivision.
Plans call for dividing the 8.7-acre subdivision into five commercial lots, ranging in size from .43 acres to 4.1 acres for the property located at the northwest corner of West 20th Street and South Avenue B.
Currently, the construction of the Soft Cloth Car Wash has begun on Lot No. 1. There are no other proposed uses known at this time.
The commission will meet at 4:30 p.m. in the City Hall Council Chambers, 1 City Plaza.
