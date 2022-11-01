Yuma continues to move forward with upgrades to city parks, with the council set to consider several purchases for the recreational areas during a Wednesday meeting.
Staff will ask for authorization to purchase athletic field lighting for Kennedy Park at a cost of $327,500; a rink dasher board system for the Kennedy in-line hockey rink at a cost of $164,500; and playground flooring for the Stewart Vincent Wolfe Park, known by some as Castle Park, at a cost of $474,538. These prices also include delivery and installation.
Also up for consideration is the purchase of four pickleball courts for the Ray Kroc Complex at a cost of $143,157, including installation.
Two proposed ordinances will be introduced, the first a request by the Faulkner family for city annexation of their property located at 868 and 920 S. Avenue B. The second would declare city-owned property at 1651 S. 1st Ave. as surplus and authorize its sale to the adjacent property owner.
The council will also consider the following items on the consent agenda:
• Purchase of one ambulance for $222,734 (excluding tax) from Braun NW Inc. of Chehalis, Washington.
• Purchase of an Avaya Private Branch Exchange telephone system upgrade and five-year subscription services for $550,000 from ConvergeOne of Bloomington, Minnesota.
• Purchase of water meters to replace existing meters at the cost of $230,000 from Badger Meter of Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
• Agreement with the Arizona Department of Homeland Security for reimbursement of funds up to $55,675 spent on equipment in support of the State Homeland Security Grant Program.
