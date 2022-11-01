Yuma continues to move forward with upgrades to city parks, with the council set to consider several purchases for the recreational areas during a Wednesday meeting.

Staff will ask for authorization to purchase athletic field lighting for Kennedy Park at a cost of $327,500; a rink dasher board system for the Kennedy in-line hockey rink at a cost of $164,500; and playground flooring for the Stewart Vincent Wolfe Park, known by some as Castle Park, at a cost of $474,538. These prices also include delivery and installation.

