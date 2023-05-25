The Yuma City Council recently approved a plan for the use of federal monies that includes $150,000 to support an affordable 80-unit housing project on Arizona Avenue.
The funds would be used for infrastructure in support of the developer’s tax credit application, which could be the tipping point in the competitive process.
The council approved the 2023 Community Development Block Grant and HOME Investment Partnerships Program Annual Action Plan, to be implemented with funds from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
The city will receive $890,871 in CDBG funds and a HOME allocation of $378,564.
The CDBG plan includes $150,000 for infrastructure supporting the proposed Vistara apartment complex on Arizona Avenue. This funding would be used as a local contribution toward the application that Bethel Development is putting in for low-income housing tax credits.
“This would give them more points in their application. It’s a very competitive process, and this could put them over the edge where they can get awarded the tax credits. It would bring that project to fruition in the Mesa Heights Neighborhood,” said Nikki Hoogendoorn of the city’s Neighborhood Services Division.
The planned housing project would be located at 1749 S. Arizona Ave. and the southeast corner of Riley Avenue, which the city annexed in late 2022.
The city accepted grant applications in January, and a citizen advisory committee reviewed the proposals and recommended how the funds should be used to benefit the community, in particular low-income residents.
CDBG funds, to be used only inside city limits, must benefit low- to moderate -income people, prevent or eliminate slums and blight or to meet an urgent need.
The HOME program is strictly for the creation or preservation of affordable housing and can be spent countrywide.
The plan includes $40,000 for Crossroads Mission for homeless outreach, $37,500 to Western Arizona Council of Governments for housing counseling, $485,197 for the city’s housing rehabilitation program, $70,420 for code enforcement and rental inspection and $22,000 for the Southwest Fair Housing Council.
The plan also includes $156,174 for planning and administration and will use $70,420 in reprogrammed funds.
The listed HOME projects include $381,858 for the Arizona Housing Development Corp., the nonprofit arm of the housing authority of the City of Yuma, for affordable rental development. It also includes $37,856 for planning and administration and will also use $41,150 in funds reallocated from other programs.
The action plan can be viewed on the city’s website and at the Main and Historic libraries.
PAYING BACK OVERPAID FUNDS
Following a mistake by the federal government, the Yuma County HOME Consortium will have to pay back $1.7 million in funding overpayments. HUD claims that from 2017 to 2020 the federal agency used the wrong population numbers to come up with funding allocations for Yuma. Consequently, HUD is now reducing Yuma’s allocation for the next four years until those funds are paid back.
Mayor Doug Nicholls recently met with HUD Secretary Marcia Fudge in Washington, D.C., with the hope that the agency “reevaluates” the repayment schedule.
“She was open to that discussion. So we’re working with our consultant in D.C. to get those meetings set up. And so hopefully we’ll get at least some reprieve, if not total forgiveness, in that situation,” Nicholls said.
Hoogendoorn noted that HOME funds are used for affordable housing and the need for it is “so great here that it doesn’t make sense.”
Nicholls agreed. “It doesn’t make sense that this would be the time they’d reduce it. That’s the tenor of the conversation. We’ll see if we get anywhere with that,” he said.