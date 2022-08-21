City promotes Dave Wostenberg to head of engineering

Dave Wostenberg has been promoted to director of engineering for the City of Yuma.

 COURTESY OF CITY OF YUMA

The City of Yuma has promoted Dave Wostenberg to director of engineering, Acting City Administrator Jay Simonton announced to the Yuma City Council on Wednesday.

Wostenberg brings more than 20 years’ experience in civil engineering, including with government agencies such as Yuma County, Arizona Department of Transportation, Pima County and the Town of Marana.

