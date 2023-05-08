City promotes Kathy Moon to ﻿Mayor's Chief of Staff

KATHY MOON

Kathy Moon has been named as Mayor Doug Nicholls’ chief of staff. Moon has been with the City of Yuma since 2012, where she has served as the executive assistant for the mayor and City Council.

She replaces Arlyn Galaviz, who recently accepted a position with Yuma County.

