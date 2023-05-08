City promotes Kathy Moon to ﻿Mayor's Chief of Staff

Kathy Moon has been named as Mayor Doug Nicholls’ chief of staff. Moon has been with the City of Yuma since 2012, where she has served as the executive assistant for the mayor and City Council.
She replaces Arlyn Galaviz, who recently accepted a position with Yuma County.
Moon has more than a decade of knowledge and experience with the city. Prior to joining the city, she worked at Yuma School District One for over six years and served as assistant to the associate superintendent, a human resources tech and as a secretary at Fourth Avenue Junior High. She also served as a deputy courtroom clerk with Pima County Superior Court.
Moon is a Yuma native and graduate of Kofa High School. She holds an associate’s degree in court reporting from Parks College School of Business.
“I am honored for the opportunity to continue to serve and assist Mayor Nicholls in my new role as chief of staff and to build a team to support the council,” Moon said.
As chief of staff, she will oversee the staff in the Mayor and Council Office and serve as assistant to the mayor. Moon will be responsible for planning, coordinating and monitoring special programs and projects like the Mayors’ International Bike Ride as well as conducting research, working closely with constituents and developing and distributing public information on behalf of the mayor and council.
Additionally, she will assist in policy development and serve as the primary media contact for the mayor. Moon can be reached via Kathy.Moon@yumaaz.gov or 928-373-5020.
“I’m excited to have Kathy utilize her talents and experience for the day-to-day operations, in particular to address all the elements from policies to events,” Nicholls said.