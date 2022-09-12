City promotes Linville to head of Planning and Neighborhood Services

“I am truly blessed and honored to be given the opportunity to lead such an amazing group of individuals and look forward to continuing to serve such a wonderful community. My passion for planning will help to ensure we are creating a sense of place – a community in which all generations can enjoy,” said Alyssa Linville, who has been named director of the city’s Planning and Neighborhood Services department.

 COURTESY OF CITY OF YUMA

The City of Yuma promoted Alyssa Linville to director of Planning and Neighborhood Services.

Linville has been with the city for nine years, with the last three serving as the department’s assistant director.

