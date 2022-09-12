City promotes Linville to head of Planning and Neighborhood Services

The City of Yuma promoted Alyssa Linville to director of Planning and Neighborhood Services.
Linville has been with the city for nine years, with the last three serving as the department’s assistant director.
A longtime Yuma resident and graduate of Yuma Catholic High School, Linville holds a bachelor’s degree in design studies, with a focus on urban planning and architecture, from Arizona State University.
“I am truly blessed and honored to be given the opportunity to lead such an amazing group of individuals and look forward to continuing to serve such a wonderful community,” Linville said. “My passion for planning will help to ensure we are creating a sense of place – a community in which all generations can enjoy.”
“I know Alyssa will continue to excel in her new role and will bring some much-needed stability to the department,” Acting City Administrator Jay Simonton said. “The department has several very important projects on its plate, and I know Alyssa and the team will handle everything that comes their way.”
Planning and Neighborhood Services faces several key projects. One involves significant updates to the zoning code that focus on housing, commercial and industrial development and home-based businesses.
Another project is to expand the boundaries of the successful Infill Overlay District, while another includes addressing the need for more affordable housing opportunities.
Additionally, the department is implementing an online portal that will allow the public to view development activity throughout the community while also allowing users to register to receive notifications for new development projects occurring within their neighborhood.
Linville added, “I would like to take the opportunity to thank Jay Simonton and members of city leadership for allowing me to serve in this new capacity, to my fellow co-workers and community members who have supported me throughout my career, and above all, to my wonderful, supportive family and friends who have always been a constant source of encouragement. Without the support of these individuals, I would not be where I am today.”
BY MARA KNAUB SUN STAFF WRITER
