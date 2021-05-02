The City of Yuma is making changes to its department structure and tweaking some department names. The council introduced the proposed changes at the April 21 meeting, and they’re up for formal adoption at the May 5 meeting.
Staff explained that the changes are necessary to “improve the clarity of departmental roles, maximize operational efficiencies and encourage transparency.”
One of the proposed changes calls for establishing the Building Safety Department, which currently is a division within Community Development. The Building Safety Department reviews building plans, issues building permits, performs inspections and is responsible for code enforcement and facilities management.
The city also wants to rename Community Development to Planning and Neighborhood Services; Administration to City Administration; and Information Technology Services to Information Technology.
A city department can only be established, altered or abolished by ordinance, according to the city charter. On June 3, 2015, the council adopted an ordinance that established the city’s current composition of city departments and titles.
During the April 21 meeting, Councilman Gary Knight asked whether separating the Building Safety Department from Community Development would add any more development requirements to the building industry.
He noted that staff had proposed ways to streamline and eliminate steps and he wanted to ensure this wouldn’t affect that streamlining and that the city would continue to minimize steps to fast track development.
“I just want to make sure that’s not going to add any more steps to our developers,” he said.
Randy Crist, interim director of community development, explained the proposed streamlined process would soon come before the council for approval and this change would not affect that process.
“I am committed, when the department does separate, no one will know. We’re committed to making sure it’s a one-step shop and business as usual,” Crist said.
“I share the same concern. Going forward, make sure that happens,’ Mayor Doug Nicholls said.
No members of the public asked to address the proposed ordinance.
UPDATED STRATEGIC PLAN
The council also approved an updated strategic plan. In October, the council members held a vision and goal-setting meeting where they developed a vision statement, five strategic outcomes and several priority initiatives.
The vision statement is “Yuma is a thriving, safe and prosperous community with opportunities powered by innovation, partnerships, collaboration and robust education – a unique place that all generations are proud to share.”
The council held a second goal-setting session in February to better align the work of the organization with the council’s vision, strategic outcomes and priorities. At that meeting, staff presented potential initiatives to be incorporated into the council’s priorities, which the council adopted in December.
The following five strategic outcomes and priority initiatives, as developed by the council and city staff, are included in the updated strategic plan:
1. SAFE AND PROSPEROUS: Yuma is a safe and prosperous city that supports thriving businesses, access to education, and multi-generational opportunities.
CITY COUNCIL PRIORITY INITIATIVES: Update zoning regulations; boost right-sized economic development effort; support Yuma Multiversity Campus effort; focus on sites for industry growth – identify five sites; focus on distribution industries; pursue widening USHighway 95 to Yuma Proving Ground; enhance coordination with the private sector; increase downtown use and visibility; and tie 4th Avenue to the downtown area.
PROPOSED INITIATIVES FROM STAFF: Community Development Code Update of the 2018 Plumbing, Fuel Gas, Mechanical and the 2020 National Electric Code; update the General Plan; Desert Dunes Expansion; update utility codes; and implement an intelligent transportation system.
2. ACTIVE AND APPEALING: Yuma plans and leverages its natural resources, public spaces and cultural amenities to support an active and appealing community.
CITY COUNCIL PRIORITY INITIATIVES: Build park facility on the East Mesa; develop a plan for and support riverfront development; Interstate 8 visual improvements; and revitalize the Kennedy Skate Park.
3. CONNECTED AND ENGAGED: Yuma is connected and engaged through active communication, forward-looking partnerships, and ongoing public involvement.
CITY COUNCIL PRIORITY INITIATIVES: Develop additional broadband infrastructure projects; joint K-20 education opportunities, particularly for STEM.
PROPOSED INITIATIVES FROM STAFF: Provide online public document portal; transition to “invoice cloud”; and build city-owned fiber optic network infrastructure.
4. UNIQUE AND CREATIVE: Yuma is a unique and creative community, built on our shared history, sense of place, and civic pride.
CITY COUNCIL PRIORITY INITIATIVES: Support spaceport as a hub for science and regional attraction.
PROPOSED INITIATIVES FROM STAFF: Bring ambulance billing in-house; deploy Intranet to improve internal communications; and update contractor self-inspection program for lath, drywall, roof nailing.
5. RESPECTED AND RESPONSIBLE: Yuma is a trusted steward of city resources, relied upon to provide premier services and regional leadership.
CITY COUNCIL PRIORITY INITIATIVES: Issue a bond or seek a voter approved tax to fix the Public Safety Personnel Retirement System shortfall; prioritize public-private partnerships (P3); and keep taxes low and relevant to residents desire for services.
PROPOSED INITIATIVES FROM STAFF: Provide competitive benefit and compensation plans to be an employer of choice; update the General Plan and identify where development will occur; and expansion of the police academy.
City Administrator Phil Rodriguez noted that the strategic plan is a living document that will continue to change. “We want to make sure the strategic plan continues to be a document that has some vitality to it and continues to be strengthened and amended and strengthened yet again every time we discuss it,” he said.