The Yuma City Council on Wednesday introduced an ordinance calling for a special election in which voters will be asked to extend the 2% hospitality tax paid by hotels, restaurants and bars.
The hospitality tax provides funding for recreation and tourism activities throughout the Yuma community. The tax is set to expire on June 30, 2024.
If the ordinance is adopted by the council on June 1, the special election will be held in conjunction with the Nov. 8 general election.
Voters would be asked to approve ballot language extending the city’s 2% hospitality tax through June 30, 2038.
The proposed charter amendment also contains a slight change in the distribution of the hospitality tax, with 10% of total collections going to the Yuma Crossing National Heritage Area and 10% of total collections going to Visit Yuma, the city’s “destination marketing organization.”
Voters initially approved the hospitality tax in 1970 and later renewed it for 15-year terms in 1993 and 2009. The tax can only be used for three purposes:
• City parks, recreation and arts and cultural activities, as well as the Yuma Art Center, city golf courses, baseball/recreational complex, Yuma Civic Center and tourism endeavors.
• The historic Heritage Area located within the city limits.
• The statutorily-designated destination marketing organization for the city, which is Visit Yuma.
A citizen stakeholder group advocating for the extension of the tax proposed the adjustment to the distribution. Instead of the city allocating annual lump sums to the Heritage Area and Visit Yuma, the group recommended setting a percentage to increase investment in Yuma’s tourism activities.
Based on prior years, the distributions would be only slightly higher than the increases previously approved by council during its annual budget process, according to a staff report. City Administration supports the increased distributions using a percentage formula to the Heritage Area and Visit Yuma.
The City Charter requires that amendments be approved by a majority of the votes cast by the qualified electors of the city.
If Yuma voters renew the hospitality tax, the city projects that about $8 million in revenue would be collected from the tax during fiscal year 2024.
During a Tuesday work session, Marcus Carney, executive director of Visit Yuma, and Dave Carvell, chair for Visit Yuma, advocated for the hospitality tax extension. Deputy Mayor Leslie McClendon recused herself as she works for Visit Yuma.
Carvell noted that the hospitality tax allows for enhanced quality of life for citizens and that without the tax, city programs and activities would be cut.
Carney pointed out that the funding is pivotal for maintaining city parks, and that without the parks, there would be no youth programming such as swimming or soccer leagues, significantly impacting families.
They also stressed that the funding is essential for support of the proposed East Mesa Community Park and restoration of Kennedy Skate Park and Yuma Valley Park.
They noted that the community needs attractions, which the Heritage Area provides by maintaining and overseeing the Yuma Territorial Prison and Colorado River historic state parks. The nonprofit organization has also led restoration of the East and West Wetlands and downtown revitalization efforts.
Visit Yuma’s job is to market and sell Yuma as a destination to visitors. The agency operates the Visitors Information Center, which draws 10,000 visitors a year, and produces the annual visitors guide, which is distributed to 30,000 consumers.
The agency also brings tour groups and event planners to Yuma. As an example, Carney noted that in 2022 just one tour operator, Destination America, brought four groups with 50 passengers each to Yuma, with participants consuming 600 meals, booking 100 hotel rooms and spending $42,000. Destination America is scheduled to return 10 more times and go from one night to two nights, resulting in $125,000 in economic spending.
“The biggest part of what Visit Yuma does is marketing this community, being the voice out in the community. I’ve been here since July. One of the things I have heard from people in Phoenix and San Diego is an outdated view of Yuma. It’s our job to tell them what we are, not what we were, but what we are,” Carney said.
“What we are in Yuma is welcoming and we’re a great place to add to people’s itinerary when they travel. We need to tell that story,” he added.
The council members expressed support of the hospitality tax. Councilman Mike Shelton said that he was part of the first renewal and sees it as important to maintaining the tourism infrastructure.
Councilman Chris Morris emphasized that it’s not an additional tax, but a tax already in place, and that its demise would be detrimental to youth sports.
Councilman Gary Knight pointed out that the hospitality tax is related directly to quality of life of citizens, but that for the most part the tax is paid by visitors at hotels, restaurants and bars.
Without the hospitality tax, the city would need to take money from public safety and roads to fund parks and recreational activities, Knight added.
Carney also noted that Yuma has the lowest hospitality tax compared with other cities, with those hovering around 5% to 5.5%.
Knight asked whether they had had any pushback from hotels, restaurants and bars. Carvell said that the list of supporters includes restaurateurs and hotel operators.
Mayor Doug Nicholls said that he likes the idea of allocating percentages to the city’s partner agencies.
Only one citizen spoke on Wednesday when the council introduced the ordinance. William Katz said he went from being opposed to being neutral and wanting to know more. He questioned increasing the allocation to Visit Yuma from $400,000 to $800,000 a year, using the current projected hospitality tax collection.
He also questioned why the city continues to finance “distressed” projects such as the golf course, instead of directing those funds toward children and cultural activities
Nicholls directed staff to look into the questions posed by Katz.