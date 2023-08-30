City receives donations for two more inclusive play pieces

The We-Go-Swing at West Wetlands Park will be joined by two more inclusive play pieces, a We-Go-Round and a Sway Fun Glider, thanks to community donations.
Inclusive playgrounds are designed to provide positive experiences for children of all backgrounds and abilities, allowing them to engage without limitations. The We-Go-Swing was the first inclusive play piece installed in the Yuma parks system this summer.
In the spring of 2024, the We-Go-Swing will be joined by the We-Go-Round, which is similar to a merry-go-round, and a Sway Fun Glider, which will allow for two wheelchair users to be on the glider at the same time.
The generosity of the community helped make this possible, including donations from three final sponsors, Charlotte Jones and her sister, Lynn Newcomb, Titan Solar Power, and Yuma Regional Medical Center, as their contributions completed the inclusive play project at West Wetlands Park.
Jones and Newcomb explained they chose to donate toward the inclusive play project because of their brother, Craig Hardy, who had severe cerebral palsy. The sisters shared that when they were younger, their father would take them to a local park and play on the merry-go-round. He would take Hardy out of his wheelchair and place him between his two sisters and spin them around and around – and Hardy loved it. These special memories of Hardy are why they chose to donate to the inclusive play project.
After the donation from Jones and Newcomb, Alexis Liggett, who has spearheaded fundraising efforts to bring inclusive play to Yuma, presented Eric Urfer, director of the Yuma Parks and Recreation Department, a donation from Titan Solar Power, and YRMC advised they would provide the rest of the funds to complete the project.
“I was definitely touched and somewhat speechless,” Urfer said. “The outpouring of support and the speed at which the funds were raised to complete the project is amazing. That speaks volumes about this community. I, along with the Parks and Recreation team, are very honored to have played a small role in the completion of this phase of the inclusive play project.”
“It is an incredibly gratifying and heartwarming moment for the Titan Solar Power team, knowing that we played a role in bringing the inclusive play project at West Wetlands Park to fruition,” said Stephanie Gonzalez, the branch internal operations manager for Titan Solar Power. “We are so proud to be affiliated with this special project and honored to have made a tangible difference in the lives of children and families in Yuma.”
With the inclusive play project at West Wetlands Park completed, YRMC has also pledged to fund the same three inclusive play pieces at the future East Mesa Park.
“This project is another great example of how this community comes together to make Yuma a great place to live, work and play,” said Dr. Robert Trenschel, president and CEO of Yuma Regional Medical Center. “We are honored to serve this community and be a part of something specifically designed to bring families together.”
Although these three donors helped close the financial gap needed to purchase the final two inclusive play pieces for West Wetlands Park, the Yuma community came together to make inclusive play a reality. The project was made possible through grant funding and the generous support and donations of numerous community residents, organizations, and businesses.
“It means the world to me to see that the Yuma inclusive play project at West Wetlands Park is fully funded,” said Alexis Liggett. “At times I just want to cry tears of joy thinking about all the amazing memories and new friends that families will make out there. I feel pure happiness that kids and adults that didn’t know how to fit in or how to join in on the fun because their bodies are different don’t have to wonder how they’ll play anymore. Everyone can be themselves and just play.”
To learn more about the city’s inclusive play project and how to get involved visit www.yumaaz.gov/inclusiveplay or call Parks and Recreation at 928-373-5200.