City receives donations for two more inclusive play pieces

Charlotte Jones and Lynn Newcomb donated to the Yuma Inclusive Play Project in memory of their brother, Craig Hardy, who had cerebral palsy. When they were younger, their father would take them to a park and place Craig between his sisters and spin them around, and Craig loved it.

The We-Go-Swing at West Wetlands Park will be joined by two more inclusive play pieces, a We-Go-Round and a Sway Fun Glider, thanks to community donations.

Inclusive playgrounds are designed to provide positive experiences for children of all backgrounds and abilities, allowing them to engage without limitations. The We-Go-Swing was the first inclusive play piece installed in the Yuma parks system this summer.

